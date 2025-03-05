58 F
FBI Laboratory Intelligence Unit Seeks Intelligence Services

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

On March 4, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a request for information (RFI) for intelligence services on behalf of its Laboratory Intelligence Unit (LIU). Responses are due by 3:00 p.m. Central on April 3.

The FBI requests capability statements of professional services firms capable to provide operational intelligence services in direct support of the FBI LIU by conducting bulk and targeted exploitation, intelligence, and data analyses to be disseminated to FBI and USIC customers as appropriate.

The FBI protects US citizens from terrorist attacks and violent crime as well as foreign intelligence operations, espionage, civil rights violations, public corruption, criminal organizations and enterprises, and white-collar crime. The FBI Laboratory Division provides forensic exploitation of evidence collected in support of criminal and national security investigations. The LIU provides analysis of forensic exploitation to address the requirements of the FBI and the United States Intelligence Community (USIC).

Read the rest of the story at Intelligence Community News.



