FBI Prevents ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot Targeting Halloween Weekend in Michigan

On Friday, October 31, 2025, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) counterterrorism agents successfully disrupted a potential terrorist attack planned for Halloween weekend in Michigan, arresting at least five suspects between the ages of 16 and 20. The operation represents the second major terror plot foiled by federal authorities in Michigan this year.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrests, stating: “Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold. The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack — and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween.”

Authorities stated the plot was ISIS-inspired and developed through online chatroom communications, initially uncovered by a FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) member. Key indicators that are reported to have prompted the law enforcement response included suspects attending a shooting range with AK-47 rifles and practicing high-speed reload techniques; planning discussions monitored in the digital chatrooms; specific mention of “pumpkin day” as an apparent code word for Halloween; and evidence suggesting intent to conduct a mass casualty attack. The combination of weapons training, tactical preparation, and specific date references elevated the threat assessment and triggered the investigative actions.

These overnight operations involved coordinated efforts by multiple federal, state, and local agencies across two Michigan cities. In the 5900 block of Horger Street, near Fordson High School in Dearborn, FBI agents, SWAT teams, and local police maintained a significant presence – with an FBI Evidence Response Team truck positioned outside the residence, and Michigan State Police vehicles blocking street access – while FBI personnel conducted evidence collection activities. A similar scene played out at a second location two miles northeast in the 7800 block of Middlepointe Street.

In Inkster, agents searched a storage facility on Michigan Avenue as part of the investigation, with Michigan State Police providing perimeter security during search operations.

This incident continues a concerning pattern of ISIS-inspired activity in Metro Detroit:

: Detroit resident pleaded guilty to two counts of concealing material support to a foreign terrorist organization following communication with an FBI informant. Ammar Said (May 2025): Arrested after months of planning an attack against a U.S. Army installation in suburban Detroit on behalf of ISIS, working unknowingly with undercover FBI employees. Charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization; case progressed to criminal information stage in September, indicating a likely guilty plea.

Homeland Security Implications

This case highlights several critical considerations for homeland security professionals:

Online Radicalization Persistence: ISIS-inspired plots continue to develop through digital platforms despite counterterrorism efforts Juvenile Involvement: The inclusion of at least one juvenile among arrestees underscores ongoing challenges in youth radicalization Tactical Preparation: Suspects’ weapons training and reload practice indicate advancement beyond aspirational planning toward operational capability Date-Specific Targeting: Halloween’s large public gatherings and youth participation made it an attractive target for mass casualty objectives Multi-Agency Coordination: Successful interdiction requires seamless cooperation among federal, state, and local law enforcement