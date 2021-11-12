Rachel Rojas Named Assistant Director of FBI’s Insider Threat Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Rachel Rojas as the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Ms. Rojas most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida.

The Insider Threat Office is the FBI’s central strategic coordinating component for all insider threat issues.

Ms. Rojas joined the FBI in 1996 as an investigative specialist for the New York Field Office. She successfully applied to become a special agent and completed her academy training in 2000. As an agent, Ms. Rojas returned to New York to investigate administrative and drug matters. After 9/11, she investigated financing data and communications tied to the attack.

In 2005, Ms. Rojas was promoted to a supervisory special agent and transferred to the Terrorism Financing Operations Section of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters. She returned to New York in 2007 to oversee the applicant program, then moved to focus on mortgage and bank fraud.

In 2012, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of New York’s Criminal Division. She was responsible for overseeing complex financial crime threats, public corruption, civil rights, health care fraud, and other issues. The next year, Ms. Rojas was named assistant special agent in charge over New York’s Violent Criminal Threat Branch, managing the Safe Streets gang and violent crime task forces, bank robberies, fugitives, human trafficking, and other programs.

Ms. Rojas returned to FBI Headquarters in 2015 as a section chief in the Security Division, responsible for the physical and technical protection of FBI personnel, facilities, information, and operations worldwide. In 2019, Ms. Rojas became the FBI’s first Latina special agent in charge when she was appointed to lead the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida.

Ms. Rojas earned a bachelor’s degree in communications/journalism from Boston University and a master’s in international management/leadership from Manhattanville College.

Read more at FBI