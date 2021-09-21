USCG, FBI, CISA Alert on Vulnerability in ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus

This joint advisory is the result of analytic efforts between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to highlight the cyber threat associated with active exploitation of a newly identified vulnerability (CVE-2021-40539) in ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus—a self-service password management and single sign-on solution.

CVE-2021-40539, rated critical by the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), is an authentication bypass vulnerability affecting representational state transfer (REST) application programming interface (API) URLs that could enable remote code execution. The FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER assess that advanced persistent threat (APT) cyber actors are likely among those exploiting the vulnerability. The exploitation of ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus poses a serious risk to critical infrastructure companies, U.S.-cleared defense contractors, academic institutions, and other entities that use the software. Successful exploitation of the vulnerability allows an attacker to place webshells, which enable the adversary to conduct postexploitation activities, such as compromising administrator credentials, conducting lateral movement, and exfiltrating registry hives and Active Directory files.

Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus build 6114, which Zoho released on September 6, 2021, fixes CVE-2021-40539. FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER strongly urge users and administrators to update to ADSelfService Plus build 6114. Additionally, FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER strongly urge organizations ensure ADSelfService Plus is not directly accessible from the internet.

The FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER have reports of malicious cyber actors using exploits against CVE2021-40539 to gain access [T1190] to ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, as early as August 2021. The actors have been observed using various tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), including:

Frequently writing webshells [T1505.003] to disk for initial persistence

Obfuscating and Deobfuscating/Decoding Files or Information [T1027 and T1140]

Conducting further operations to dump user credentials [T1003]

Living off the land by only using signed Windows binaries for follow-on actions [T1218]

Adding/deleting user accounts as needed [T1136]

Stealing copies of the Active Directory database (NTDS.dit) [T1003.003] or registry hives

Using Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) for remote execution [T1047]

Deleting files to remove indicators from the host [T1070.004]

Discovering domain accounts with the net Windows command [1087.002]

Using Windows utilities to collect and archive files for exfiltration [T1560.001]

Using custom symmetric encryption for command and control (C2) [T1573.001]

The FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER are proactively investigating and responding to this malicious cyber activity.

FBI is leveraging specially trained cyber squads in each of its 56 field offices and CyWatch, the FBI’s 24/7 operations center and watch floor, which provides around-the-clock support to track incidents and communicate with field offices across the country and partner agencies.

CISA offers a range of no-cost cyber hygiene services to help organizations assess, identify, and reduce their exposure to threats. By requesting these services, organizations of any size could find ways to reduce their risk and mitigate attack vectors.

CGCYBER has deployable elements that provide cyber capability to marine transportation system critical infrastructure in proactive defense or response to incidents.

Sharing technical and/or qualitative information with the FBI, CISA, and CGCYBER helps empower and amplify our capabilities as federal partners to collect and share intelligence and engage with victims while working to unmask and hold accountable, those conducting malicious cyber activities.

Read more at IC3