2025 Homeland Security Threat Forecast: Scaling AI for More Efficient and Effective Government

This time last year, as a technology and data professional, I warned that bureaucratic processes, if not streamlined, could inhibit progress on the potential that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide to support the homeland security mission. I am still concerned we are not moving fast enough. We cannot keep doing work in the same way and make progress on addressing the pervasive threats facing the nation. We are being outpaced by our adversaries in using AI in all areas.   

Total number of DHS AI Use Cases by Component 

(as of Dec 17, 2024) 
DHS Component  Total Number of AI Use Cases 
CBP  50 
CISA  7 
CWMD  1 
DHS  4 
FEMA  9 
ICE  21 
MGMT  9 
OHS  4 
TSA  18 
USCG  1 
USCIS  19 
USSS  1 
Grand Total  144 
 

As the incoming Administration looks to recommendations for a more lean and efficient government, the existing Federal Catalog of AI uses cases presents a potential goldmine. As of December 17, 2024, OMB published the 2024 consolidated inventory on their publicly accessible GitHub site. The catalog includes 37 agency submissions, totaling 1,757 AI use cases. It represents solid progress across the 37 Agencies on improving mission functions with AI and alleviating administrative burden in several mission supporting functions. 

DHS differentiated itself in making an investment in a new DHS AI Corps, an effort to hire 50 disciplinary professionals focused exclusively on deploying AI. This investment and leadership by former CIO and Chief AI officer, Eric Hysen, put DHS third in the overall Federal Government rankings. The DHS catalog and the newly staffed AI Corps can act as a force multiplier for addressing the massively complex threat environment facing DHS and the homeland security mission.    

Is it time to scale this focused effort? Over the last two years, each federal agency focused on its top priorities for the use of AI, resulting in a wide variance of use cases – a catalog not optimized for reuse on common Agency challenges. As an example, of the 1,757 use cases, less than 5% of these explicitly mention a focus on cyber use cases, and the majority of those that do are largely concentrated within two agencies: DHS and the Tennessee Valley Authority. We need experienced leaders to manage complexity and who have access to an AI Corp to bring AI techniques to address systematic and complex issues within and across agencies. 

Expanding the concept of the DHS AI Corps at large agencies and focusing the effort on common agency challenges, such as identifying and shutting down foreign maligned influence, terrorist networks, and illicit financing mechanisms, may be the most promising toolset for the incoming administration. 

