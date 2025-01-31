2025 Homeland Security Threat Forecast: Vulnerable Healthcare System is a National Security Threat - HS Today

Our prediction for 2025 furthers Homeland Security Today assessment areas of “Public Safety” and “Infrastructure Security;” however, instead of focusing on the impact of foreign adversaries, which is still needed, we look at the exploitable regions of weakness within the United States, specifically, healthcare infrastructure. A healthcare system (i.e., a network of organizations, institutions, resources, and individuals that provide healthcare services to meet the health needs of a population) is a critical component of a nation’s overall resilience to crises, allowing us the capacity to not only treat the injured but also detect other threats, such as pandemics and the use of biological agents. In 2025, we believe that healthcare systems’ capability planning should be a priority of homeland security professionals. The recent New Orleans terrorist attack and the devastating California fires have demonstrated potential weaknesses in the state of healthcare and healthcare systems in the U.S., indicating that prompt attention is needed.
The New Orleans attack, which involved a lone assailant driving a pickup truck into a New Year’s crowd on Bourbon Street, resulted in 15 fatalities and numerous injuries. The city’s healthcare system was overwhelmed by the sudden influx of casualties and critically injured, highlighting the critical need for robust emergency response capabilities, as the University Medical Center New Orleans stated that the sudden influx of critical patients presented a unique challenge (Moses & Ferris, 2025).
Similarly, the 2025 California fires have immensely strained the state’s healthcare infrastructure. The fires, which started around January 7th, have caused at least 25 deaths (a number that will continue to rise), widespread destruction, and the forced evacuation of thousands of residents (Lin II, et al, 2025). Not only have hospitals closed due to proximity to the fire, but open hospitals and medical centers near the affected areas have struggled to cope with the surge in patients suffering from burns, respiratory issues, and other fire-related issues (News Centre Maine, 2025). The fires’ repercussions won’t just impact the care of present patients, but they also will cause long-term complications. A study by Bedi et al. following the 2023 California fires highlighted that the widespread wildfire risk posed a significant threat to inpatient healthcare facilities, endangering a large portion of California’s inpatient bed capacity. The end also may not be in sight for California, as another study found that smoke from wildfires has a more significant negative effect on respiratory health compared to fine particles originating from other sources, like ambient pollution (Aguilera, et al., 2021).
The impact of these events on homeland security is profound. Weakened healthcare infrastructure will make it difficult to respond effectively to large-scale emergencies, leaving communities vulnerable to further harm. The New Orleans attack and the California fires have underscored the importance of investing in healthcare infrastructure and capacity building to ensure a resilient and responsive system. Without such investments, the ability to protect and secure the nation against future threats will be severely compromised. This becomes increasingly concerning during this period of polycrisis (where multiple crises overlap and intensify each other), as we face ongoing unrest, rising foreign threats, and the cascading impacts of climate change, leading to more frequent storms, prolonged droughts, and severe heatwaves (Richardson, 2024). In 2025, for the improvement of public health and public safety, we believe a revitalized interest in strengthening our healthcare systems is needed. Homeland security and emergency management professionals must be inclusive of the healthcare system in their planning.
