Acting Under Secretary for Management Carry Huffman Selected for Homeland Security Lifetime Achievement Award

In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, HSToday introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, celebrating individuals who’ve dedicated their lives to the nation’s safety post 9/11 and showcased remarkable agility and selflessness in homeland security pursuits.

The Honorable Benjamine “Carry” Huffman, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Management, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Director, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers

For more than 40 years, Benjamine “Carry” Huffman has stood as a pillar of strength, vision, and integrity within the U.S. homeland security enterprise. His career is a masterclass in public service—marked by unwavering commitment, strategic foresight, and a deep respect for the mission and the people who carry it out.

Leadership at the Highest Levels of DHS

Served as the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security from January 20 to January 25, 2025, before Kristi Noem assumed the role. During this transitional period following the presidential inauguration, Huffman was appointed to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Donald Trump. His tenure as Acting Secretary marked a pivotal moment in the department’s realignment toward a border security-first strategy.

Huffman’s brief but impactful service as Acting Secretary was part of a broader career defined by leadership across DHS, CBP, and FLETC. His ability to step into the department’s top role during a critical juncture underscores his deep institutional knowledge and trusted status within the homeland security community.

As Acting Under Secretary for Management at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Mr. Huffman oversees operations that span the entire homeland security landscape. His role is pivotal in shaping policy, guiding strategic initiatives, and ensuring that DHS functions with efficiency and purpose. He played a key role in facilitating the Presidential transition, aligning DHS priorities with a border security-first strategy that reflects evolving national needs. Mr. Huffman also serves as Acting Under Secretary for Management, where he leads the department's management directorate—overseeing budget, procurement, human capital, facilities, and security. His dual leadership roles reflect his exceptional capacity to manage complexity while driving innovation and accountability.

Transforming Law Enforcement Training Worldwide

In his current role as Director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), Mr. Huffman leads one of the most influential training institutions in the world. FLETC supports 131 federal partner organizations, along with state, local, tribal, territorial, and international law enforcement agencies. Under his leadership, FLETC has expanded its reach and elevated its standards, ensuring that officers and agents are trained with professionalism, skill, and integrity. His stewardship of FLETC’s campuses in Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, and New Mexico has created a unified, world-class training framework that prepares law enforcement personnel to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

A Storied Career at CBP and the U.S. Border Patrol

Mr. Huffman’s legacy is deeply rooted in his decades-long service with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Border Patrol. Rising through the ranks since joining the Border Patrol in 1985, he held numerous leadership roles that shaped the agency’s operational and strategic direction:

Acting Deputy Commissioner of CBP: Oversaw more than 60,000 employees, balancing enforcement with lawful trade and travel. Coordinating strategic initiatives to modernize CBP’s enforcement capabilities and infrastructure. Balancing national security with lawful trade and travel, ensuring that CBP remained agile and responsive to emerging threats.

Acting Chief Operating Officer: In this role, Mr. Huffman was responsible for overseeing CBP’s vast operational infrastructure. His leadership ensures that DHS functions with precision, accountability, and resilience across its many mission areas—from border security and immigration enforcement to cybersecurity and emergency response.

Executive Assistant Commissioner of Enterprise Services: Modernized CBP’s infrastructure, improving agility and responsiveness. Streamlined hiring and training pipelines, helping CBP address workforce shortages and skill gaps; enhanced IT systems to support data-driven enforcement and trade facilitation; strengthened interagency collaboration, aligning CBP’s support services with broader DHS goals; and workforce development initiatives. This role positioned Huffman at the heart of CBP’s strategic and operational backbone, enabling the agency to function efficiently while adapting to evolving national security demands.

US Border Patrol Deputy Chief of the El Paso Sector: Strengthened border operations in a critical region. He was responsible for overseeing operations across a region known for its complex terrain, high traffic corridors, and diverse enforcement challenges. His leadership focused on: enhancing operational efficiency through data-driven strategies and interagency coordination; improving workforce readiness by investing in training, mentorship, and career development for agents; modernizing enforcement tactics to address evolving threats such as human trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and transnational criminal organizations.

US Border Patrol Chief of Strategic Planning and Analysis Directorate: Developed long-term strategies to address emerging threats.

US Border Patrol Acting Director of the Special Operations Group where he Commanded elite units such as BORTAC and BORSTAR, leading missions across the globe—including in South Africa, Bolivia, and along the Southwest border. His operational insight and steady leadership helped modernize CBP, enhance its agility, and reinforce its ability to protect communities from evolving threats.

USBP Border Patrol Agent (Big Bend and El Paso Sectors), both critical to border enforcement operations. Starting in this high-pressure environment gave Huffman firsthand exposure to the complexities of border security, including immigration enforcement, drug interdiction, and community protection.

A Personal Legacy of Service

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Huffman’s commitment to service is deeply personal. A proud native of West Texas, he began his career with a sense of duty that continues to resonate today. One of his proudest achievements is seeing his daughter follow in his footsteps as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent—continuing the family’s legacy of service and dedication to the homeland security mission.

An Enduring Inspiration

Mr. Huffman’s career is more than a résumé—it’s a legacy. His lifelong devotion to law enforcement, his unwavering belief in the mission, and his mentorship of future leaders have left an indelible mark on the homeland security community. He remains a source of inspiration for the next generation of public servants who strive to keep America safe.