Aerial Images of Hurricane Ian’s Devastation in the Fort Meyers, Fla., Area

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami conducted overflights around the Fort Meyers, Fla., area on Sept. 29, the morning after Category 4 Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution.

‼️ Please remember — if you, a loved one, or someone you know are in distress or affected by #HurricaneIan, do not use social media to call for help! If you need help, call 911 or use Ch. 16 on a marine radio. ‼️ — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 29, 2022