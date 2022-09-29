68 F
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Aerial Images of Hurricane Ian’s Devastation in the Fort Meyers, Fla., Area

By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami, Florida, conduct overflights around western Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Miami conducted overflights around the Fort Meyers, Fla., area on Sept. 29, the morning after Category 4 Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida. Some of the things crews look out for are people in distress, scope of damage, and potential pollution.

(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)
(U.S.Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kruz Sanders)

