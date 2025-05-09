Homeland Security Today, the media arm of the non-profit, Government Technology & Services Coalition, is extremely proud to announce the addition of the Pracademic Affairs journal as part of the HSToday family. The journal is one of the foremost publications marrying practitioner experience and academic rigor to produce actionable intelligence for all disciplines in the homeland enterprise.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Pracademic Affairs to Homeland Security Today’s offerings,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today and CEO of the Government Technology & Services Coalition. “HSToday has focused on bringing academic findings to the frontline mission through actionable translation of the impacts of new research. Working with Pracademic Affairs will allow us to support more proven information from the frontlines to the frontlines – for every subject matter community – faster and more often. For us, ‘Collaboration’ is not just a buzz word – we must create a vibrant information exchange so our community has the best data and information possible.”

The journal, formerly housed with Homeland Security Affairs at the Center for Homeland Defense & Security, was recently shed due to budget cuts.

“We are grateful that Homeland Security Today has enthusiastically stepped in to host Pracademic Affairs. We could not be more excited to join the HSToday family and look forward to many years of a productive partnership,” said Meghan McPherson, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Pracademic Affairs.

At Homeland Security Today, Pracademic Affairs will have a separate landing page, sign-up, and access for readers to all pieces written since the journal’s inception in 2020. Articles will also be included in HSToday coverage, appropriate weekly newsletters, and on relevant verticals within HSToday. This is a complement to HSToday’s Partnership with the Center for Homeland Defense & Security for content from their academic staff, leadership, and graduates.

“We’re thrilled to be part of HSToday’s vibrant online community, sharing our practitioners’ stories, insights, and discoveries with their expansive network in the homeland security and emergency management industries,” added Dr. Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Pracademic Affairs.

Pracademic Affairs can now be found here. Sign-up for new releases and other HSToday offerings is available here. If you are interested in submitting to Pracademic Affairs, please reach out to [email protected].

All resources are free to the homeland community.