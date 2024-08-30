COLUMN: Chester County Emergency Management Epitomizes the Role of Local Responders

All disasters are local. Anyone who has worked a day in emergency management knows this. It is not even debated. As a resident of Chester County, PA, I saw the recovery first-hand as both a federal emergency responder and a citizen within the county. It provided me with a unique experience that not many get to observe, especially at the national level.

All disasters are local. The local responders face far more disasters than their state and national counterparts. And they face them more directly, with more of a personal stake – as neighbors, friends, and family of those impacted.

All disasters are local. But their story needs to be shared nationally.

Mission

The Emergency Management Division within Chester County, PA, plans and prepares for emergencies, educates the public about preparedness, coordinates prevention, emergency response, recovery and mitigation from the effects of disaster and collects and disseminates emergency information. That synchronizes with federal, state, and other county roles.

Structure

They have ten full time employees. These individuals responsibilities cover Exercise and Training, Community Resilience and Outreach, Planning, Health and Human Services, Schools, Radiological Preparedness, and Operations. That seems like a full plate for ten people. Within the roles, they serve a county of 550,000 residents, more than 15,000 businesses, more than 100 public and non-public schools, and a land area of 762 square miles. Suddenly, we see that a staff of ten face a daunting task.

This EM team will be the first to admit that they are part of a larger department, the Chester

County Department of Emergency Services (CCDES). There are over 200 employees within

CCDES. The other divisions include 9-1-1 Communications, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire Services, Law Enforcement, Technology, Training, and Administration. Of course, each of these divisions have their own roles, responsibilities, and priorities. However, coming together under one department, provides a stellar example of collaboration and synchronization. We don’t enjoy that same structure at the federal level.

Disasters

Over the past 20 years, 26 disasters have been declared in the county. There have been several weather-related disasters that have occurred. In February 2014, Winter Storm Nika left thousands of homes without power, caused extensive damage, and created travel complications due to ice. Two large shelters were set up to accommodate residents. In March 2020, Chester County was largely impacted by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had profound and wide-ranging effects on Chester County residents, as with the rest of the world. The public health crisis, economic impact, disruption to education, work and employment, hospital and health care systems strain led to significant changes and challenges. Lastly, in September 2021 Chester County had historic floodwaters to both residential and commercial buildings due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Some of the impacts caused by this storm were severe flooding in various parts of the county, an EF-2 tornado confirmed in East Nottingham Township, debris clean up, and power outages. Mitigation projects and recovery efforts are still occurring due to the severity of this storm.

A staff of ten.

Priorities

While there are many priorities of a county emergency manager, community preparedness at the local level is essential. Through prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery, they can safeguard lives and reduce harm. This allows for effectively managing risks and threats and ensures that communities are prepared for emergencies and incidents. Each step plays a crucial role in creating a comprehensive approach to disaster management that highlights safety and well-being. By using existing community preparedness networks and stakeholders, coordinating efforts, improving planning, training, and exercising, and leveraging available resources, they are able to achieve success within these distinct critical elements.

Programs

ReadyChesCo plays a crucial role in enhancing community safety by providing emergency alerts and notifications, weather guidance, and other critical information through timely alerts and notifications. This ensures that people can take appropriate actions to protect themselves and their families. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness and the various hazards that may occur. This program provides residents with training in basic emergency response skills, fire safety information, and team organization skills, to name a few.

CCDES communicates with the community in various ways such as: public information campaigns, community outreach programs, education materials, community-based organizations, social media, and schools and education institutions. They also leverage community specific communications through municipal partners who know their constituents and residents the best. CCDES utilizes the existing relationships with various community-based organizations to relay pertinent information.

The Limerick Generating Station and Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station are in close proximity. CCDES is very active in radiological preparedness and working alongside state and federal partners to ensure that all Chester County residents who are impacted by the power plants are safe. The different roles specific to radiological preparedness are updating and reviewing emergency response plans, training and drills, communication and coordination with plant operators and municipal responders, monitoring and assessment, resource management, community engagement, and state and federal partners.

Conclusion

Chester County’s biggest resource is the engagement of the community and staff. By having the support and collaboration through various avenues, it creates a strong community network that allows for individuals and groups to tackle challenges. Through the sharing of resources and diverse skills and perspectives, the community fosters innovation that can create new opportunities. The municipal Emergency Management Coordinators (EMCs) are great resources and help strengthen community resilience and preparedness through mutual support.

CCDES plays a pivotal role in shaping the community’s preparedness framework. CCDES has fostered a culture of readiness through several key areas: public education and engagement, infrastructure and resource planning, collaboration and coordination, and training and exercising. They encourage individuals and families to take charge of their preparedness to ensure that the next emergency is faced with confidence. As an individual, parent, and member of the community, I see and benefit from this outreach.

Within CCDES is the Emergency Management Division. A team of ten.

For more information, visit Chester County Emergency Services and their Emergency Management Division.

Thank you to Kelly Tinsman, Deputy Director for Emergency Management, Chester County Department of Emergency Services, who contributed substantively to this column, for her time, energy, and EM leadership.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications, the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet, the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association, and an Adjunct Professor for Public Speaking at West Chester University.