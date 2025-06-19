Notable terrorist attacks frequently generate a complex array of both intended and unintended consequences that reverberate far beyond the immediate aftermath. The September 11, 2001 attacks, in particular, profoundly reshaped global political dynamics and fundamentally reoriented international security priorities throughout the early 21st century. In direct response, the United States embarked on extensive military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, marking the inception of the global war on terrorism—a protracted engagement that significantly expanded American military presence and influence across multiple regions worldwide.

Similarly, the October 7, 2023 attacks carried significant regional and global implications. On that day, Hamas coordinated a series of terrorist assaults targeting over 37 locations, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,300 Israeli civilians. The incident has been widely described as “Israel’s 9/11” due to its scale and shock value. Following the October 7 attacks, Israel launched a series of military operations targeting Hamas forces in Gaza, with a specific focus on dismantling its military cadre and leadership. Among those killed in these operations were Ismail Haniyeh and his successor, Yahya Sinwar.

Subsequently, Israel expanded its operations to include Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as the group became increasingly active in launching attacks against Israel after October 7. Although Hezbollah had already been responsible for dozens of attacks prior to the October 7 incident, the frequency of its assaults surged significantly in the aftermath. Following the October 7 attacks in 2023, Hezbollah carried out 245 attacks that year—a number that escalated significantly to 1,454 in 2024. In response, Israel intensified its efforts to weaken Hezbollah’s operational capabilities by targeting key leadership figures, including the group’s long-standing and influential leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Additionally, Israel struck strategic and nuclear-related sites in Iran last week. These strikes were intended as a warning to Tehran, which Israel accuses of backing and sponsoring Hamas, particularly in the lead-up to the October 7 attacks. The Israeli government appears to believe that future attacks by Hamas are likely, with Iran playing a central supporting role. As a result, Israel’s strategy has focused on deterring and intimidating the Iranian regime. However, Iran has shown no signs of retreating and has instead signaled its intent to escalate the conflict further, seemingly seeking to benefit from the ongoing cycle of confrontation.

In the one-year period preceding the October 7 attacks, a total of 93 violent incidents met the established criteria for classification as acts of terrorism, according to data from the Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center (GTTAC), as illustrated in Figure 1 below. In stark contrast, the corresponding one-year period following the October 7 attacks recorded a sharp escalation, with 2,026 incidents, representing more than a twentyfold increase. This substantial surge not only highlights the intensification of militant and extremist activities across the region but also underscores the broad and destabilizing impact of the October 7 attacks on regional security dynamics.

Figure 2 below presents the distribution of perpetrators responsible for terrorist attacks in the one-year period following the October 7, 2023 attacks. It is evident that the majority of these incidents were carried out by groups backed by Iran. The most active among them was Hezbollah, which conducted 1,354 attacks during this period—an exponential increase from just 2 attacks in the year prior. Hamas also significantly escalated its activities, rising from 14 attacks before October 7 to 467 after. Similarly, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) increased its operational tempo, with attacks rising from 22 prior to October 7 to 77 in the year that followed. These figures illustrate the substantial mobilization of Iranian proxy groups in the wake of the October 7 attacks and underscore the expanding regional dimensions of the conflict.

GTTAC’s methodology includes recording attacks carried out by individuals who independently target Israeli military personnel, law enforcement officers, and civilians. These individuals typically engage in low-tech methods such as car-ramming and stabbing attacks, which are common in the region. The frequency of such individual-perpetrated attacks remained relatively stable across the two periods examined.

Following the October 7 attacks, new actors also emerged. One such group is the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which is believed to have formed with direct support from the Iranian regime. The group conducted 39 attacks in the one-year period following October 7. Another Iran-backed group, the Houthis—designated as a terrorist organization by the new U.S. administration in March—also became increasingly active. The Houthis carried out 25 coordinated attacks targeting Israel and its interests in the region.

Additional Palestinian groups also escalated their activity during this period. These include the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, all of which were involved in post-October 7 terrorist operations.

It is also important to note that Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank constituted another category of perpetrators recorded during this period, further contributing to the complex and multifaceted security environment.

The surge in attacks following the October 7 events has involved a wide array of weapon types. As illustrated in Figure 3, the most frequently used category was explosives, which were employed in 1,715 attacks. This trend aligns with the operational strategies of Iran-backed groups, particularly those engaged in large-scale missile and rocket attacks. The second most commonly used weapon type was unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were involved in 184 incidents. The growing use of drones represents a significant evolution in terrorist tactics, marked not only by increased deployment among Iran-backed groups in the Middle East but also by jihadist organizations in Africa, which are increasingly utilizing UAVs equipped with improvised explosive devices.

Another category showing a marked increase was the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), reflecting the continued reliance on low-cost, high-impact weapons across the region. The melee weapons category, which includes blunt and bladed instruments such as knives, machetes, and swords, was predominantly associated with individual-perpetrated stabbing attacks. Additionally, incendiary devices were used in 24 recorded incidents during the same period, further highlighting the diversity of weaponry employed by various terrorist actors.

The increasing number of attacks and the prevalent use of explosives in terrorist incidents have resulted in significant casualties. As illustrated in Figure 4, these attacks led to the deaths of 169 civilians, 98 military personnel, 19 government officials, and 13 individuals from various other professional sectors. This casualty distribution underscores the broad and indiscriminate impact of terrorism across both civilian and state-affiliated populations in the region.

To conclude, the October 7 attacks represent a significant example of a high-impact terrorist event with far-reaching consequences. Beyond their profound psychological and political effects, the attacks have contributed to a marked escalation in regional violence. In the aftermath, the region has witnessed a surge in terrorist activity, primarily carried out by Iran-backed militant groups. These groups have often framed their actions as retaliation for the high number of civilian casualties resulting from Israeli counteroffensive operations, thereby fueling a continued cycle of violence and instability.