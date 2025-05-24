66.6 F
COLUMN: From Compliance to Impact: Why Strategic Planning in Government Must Evolve

Robin L. Champ
By Robin L. Champ
This past weekend, I attended the wedding of a longtime friend – someone I first worked with over 30 years ago in government service. It turned into an unexpected reunion, filled with warm conversations and familiar faces, many now retired. A few, however, were still serving, including one former colleague who pulled me aside for a candid conversation. 

He still works at the same agency where we once served. When he learned I now teach strategic planning and foresight, he expressed a concern that I’ve heard far too often: despite all the changes in leadership over the years, the agency still redoes its strategic plan every two years when a new Director comes in. Each time, they simply tweak the wording, update a few titles, and issue it as something “new.” In reality, little ever changes. Instead of developing something inspiring, motivating, and actionable, they merely check the GPRAMA box. 

The Government Performance and Results Act Modernization Act (GPRAMA) is a law requiring federal agencies to submit strategic plans and performance reports. While the law intends to improve government accountability and results, in practice, it too often becomes a compliance exercise – one that drains time and resources without delivering meaningful change. 

This isn’t just one agency’s story. It’s a pattern across many government organizations. 

Why do so many agencies treat strategic planning as a formality, rather than as a leadership tool to drive mission impact? 

A few recurring causes emerge: 

  • Short-Termism: Leadership turnover and urgent operational demands lead to a focus on quick wins over long-term outcomes. 
  • Leadership Imprinting: New leaders want to signal change, even if it means repackaging the old. 
  • Compliance Culture: GPRAMA and similar mandates become check-the-box exercises rather than drivers of strategic value. 
  • Strategy Fatigue: Employees become disengaged when they see plans come and go without visible results. 
  • Lack of Execution Mechanisms: Without structures for implementation and follow-through, strategy becomes a shelf document. 

But the problem runs deeper. Too many government strategies are built in a vacuum -without robust environmental scanning or future-focused analysis. This omission blinds agencies to emerging risks and opportunities that could shape mission success. 

Why is environmental scanning so often skipped? 

  • Assumptions and Hubris: Leaders believe they already understand the landscape. 
  • Time Pressures: Scanning and foresight are seen as luxuries, not necessities. 
  • Confirmation Bias: Leaders seek data that confirms preexisting views. 
  • Resource Constraints: Strategic foresight is often deprioritized in favor of tactical needs. 

What can be done? 

We need to move from strategy as compliance to strategy as commitment – a commitment to mission, adaptability, and results. Here’s how government leaders and strategy professionals can help shift the culture: 

  • Integrate Foresight and Environmental Scanning: Regularly assess political, economic, technological, social, legal, and environmental shifts. Use insights to inform not just strategy, but operations and policy. 
  • Make Strategy Dynamic: Build living strategies with feedback loops that evolve as the environment changes. 
  • Build Buy-In at Every Level: Involve employees, not just executives, in shaping strategy to ensure relevance and ownership. 
  • Connect Strategy to the Mission: Clearly link the strategic plan to operational priorities and frontline actions. 
  • Emphasize Execution: Pair strategy with implementation plans, milestones, assigned responsibilities, and transparent metrics. 

The homeland security community doesn’t have the luxury of stale plans or strategy theater. We operate in a world of asymmetric threats, rapid technological change, and evolving public expectations. Our strategies must be agile, inclusive, and future-focused. 

A meaningful strategy isn’t just a document submitted to satisfy a legislative mandate – it’s vision that aligns people, resources, and decisions in pursuit of mission excellence. 

Let’s stop checking boxes and start changing outcomes. 

Robin L. Champ
Robin L. Champ
Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies and an instructor at Harvard Extension School. With a distinguished career spanning key roles in both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Secret Service, Robin brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization's foresight and strategic planning efforts. Notably, she also co-chaired the Federal Foresight Community of Interest, showcasing her commitment to advancing foresight practices across government. Prior to her tenure at USSS, Robin served as the Chief of the Global Futures Office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). There, she developed a pioneering methodology encompassing stakeholder interviews, scenario-based planning, SWOT analysis, policy analysis, and crowdsourcing. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency's Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin's reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin's influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA's Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency's strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist;” Co-Chair of the International Association for Strategy Professionals Government Community of Practice (IASP-GovCoP); Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Federal Foresight Advocacy Alliance (FFAA); and regular columnist for Homeland Security Today magazine writing about Strategic Foresight planning. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

