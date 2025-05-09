Getting away from work and home—whether for a walk along the beach or a trip to a new destination—restores my mind, body, and spirit. Last week I got a double dose of restoration! My company, Modern Woodmen of America, hosted our annual sales conference at a resort in the Dominican Republic where we recognized the year’s top performers.

Earning versus Winning

At Modern Woodmen of America, we’re blessed to have incredible people in both the field and at our home office in Rock Island, IL. Our conference at the Hyatt Cap Cana was brimming over with contagious energy and enthusiasm. The sales representatives and managing partners in attendance worked incredibly hard all year to perform at the highest level to earn the trip. Earn is the operative word. In fact, one attendee took exception when someone congratulated her for winning the trip. She corrected him, exclaiming, “I didn’t win this trip, I earned it!”

Modern Woodmen of America sales representatives succeed through hard work and perseverance. They’re proud of the service they provide that brings our members the financial security needed to protect their families. The sales representatives’ hard work is a win-win for themselves, their members, and the company.

Servant Leadership

Our President, Jerry Lyphout, reached his 40th anniversary of service to the company this year. He has spent a lifetime in service to Modern Woodmen of America’s members and people. During his opening remarks at the sales conference, he set forth an inspiring vision for the future in a unique way that both recognized and challenged the attendees, “There’s one thing better than being the Head of the organization and that’s being the Heart of the organization. It’s up to you what we’ll look like in 40 years.” That’s powerful. Jerry Lyphout demonstrated servant leadership that morning, as he does every day. And there are many more like him at Modern Woodmen of America. I sat a little taller in my chair with pride in being part of this merit-based organization guided by strong core values and comprised of outstanding leaders of character.

Service from the Heart

Over the next few days of the conference, I observed that every time my path crossed that of a Hyatt Cap Cana employee the person placed a hand over their heart and smiled. I smiled broadly in return, with the sense that we’d shared positive energy. The experience made me feel closer to the staff; more interested in who they were. At breakfast one morning, I asked the server, Ramon, the meaning of placing a hand over the heart. He smiled and explained, “It means service from the heart.” There’s no doubt the many dedicated, competent employees are the heart of the Hyatt Cap Cana resort.

The leadership lesson I took from our sales conference is a renewed respect for the relationship between the Head and the Heart. Not just the president of Modern Woodmen of America or the Manager of the Hyatt Cap Cana and their employees, but the head and the heart of each individual. Those who lead organizations or teams must believe in their people—that they want to be challenged, and that they will rise to the occasion. They must understand that success depends on the top performers—those dedicated people who exceed the minimum requirements and seek to grow. And leaders must reward the top performers who have earned recognition through exceptional performance that sets them apart from their peers.

Look in the mirror: What can you, as a leader, do to prepare and motivate the heart of your organization to shape your organization for the future?

