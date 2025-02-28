COLUMN: Leading with Character: The Power of Supporting Roles

Tom is a gifted musician who has played the trumpet in community concert bands for many years. I’ve seen and heard him perform, and he’s very good. He filled a prominent position playing the part of first trumpet, which carries the melody. Then, Tom contracted a medical condition that rendered him unable to play the trumpet. What a disappointment that must have been! But Tom is incredibly versatile and adaptive. He simply switched to the baritone horn, which has a different mouthpiece, enabling him to continue playing and performing.

Stepping Over, not Down

It was great that Tom could continue pursuing his passion playing in the band, but he was no longer in the spotlight carrying the melody. Instead, he found himself harmonizing in a supporting role. During a recent visit, I asked Tom what it was like switching to the baritone horn and hence, a supporting part. His answer surprised me and is a life lesson I’m eager to share. I learned it’s not stepping down to a lesser role, it’s stepping over to an equally important one.

The Many Voices of a Band

Tom explained that in a concert band, there are many diverse “parts,” each with a different role, that make up the whole. Although the following may not be completely correct to a discerning musician, it’s what I gathered listening to Tom: The first part is the lead section, consisting of trumpets, clarinets, oboes, flutes, etc. The first part plays the melody, which carries the song. The second part, consisting of saxophones, etc. plays between the melody and the harmony. The third part, consisting of the baritone horn, trombones, bassoons, bass clarinet, etc. plays the harmony, which supports the first two parts. There’s also a fourth part and a fifth part, which are the bases like tubas. Those parts support the entire band by keeping the rhythm and beat.

As a baritone horn player, Tom is now in a supporting role, but that’s definitely not a step down. I learned that one way to look at the supporting instruments is they carry the band. They provide punch to interrupt the “melody” adding excitement and surprise to the effort. As Tom would say, “the third part makes the first part sound good.” What a positive perspective! Tom then pulled up a few recordings to illustrate where the baritone and bass parts were coming in to provide the harmony and beat. Thus enlightened, and knowing what to listen for, I found that Tom was right: the supporting parts are what give the song its depth, breadth, and power.

Teamwork

Listening to Tom, I immediately envisioned a team—each member with a role conforming to one of the five or more parts in the band. With a leader, like the conductor, to bring in each player at exactly the right time and place in the performance. As with a band, each member of a team plays a specific part commensurate with his or her skills and abilities. Some are in lead roles and other in supporting roles, but they’re all equally important. It’s a matter of learning to value each part, and each individual, for what they bring to the team. And to reward them based on how they perform their assigned part, not on the part itself.

Tom found opportunity in what at first seemed adversity with having to switch from first trumpet to a supporting instrument. The band had been without a baritone horn, and fellow band members exclaimed how powerful the songs became with the new “voice” the baritone horn added.

There will be times when each of us is faced with taking on a new role; a role that may not be prominent; a role we may not want. Those who succeed at work and in life are those who embrace new roles and find the power in supporting the team from a different perspective!

Look in the mirror: As a leader, what can you do to prepare your people for change and learn to add value whether they’re in a leading or a supporting role?

