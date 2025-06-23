Given its remote geographical location and absence of international interest borne out of deficient geopolitical understanding, the bloodshed that continues to happen in Pakistani-controlled Kurram from time to time never creates international headlines. At the most, when the situation has translated into a heavy death toll or dire humanitarian crisis involving road blockades that cause severe food and medicinal shortages, some news of it begins to surface—that too mostly on Pakistan’s mainstream news channels, scarcely international outlets.

First, it is worth clearing the misconception that whatever political violence transpires in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region is only an ‘internal problem’, having ‘no implications’ for the Western world. This is because the sufferings are caused by forces that continue to supplant ethnic nationalism subtly by the darkness of political Islam, which in the modern era is not confined to any one region in the world and will ultimately have spillover effects. Because the region of which Kurram is part has been wilfully turned into a fertile ground for Islamist militant and non-militant recruitment, the West turning a blind eye to the situation will certainly ensure that the spillover of the Islamist ideology happens in its own backyard.

Although the bloodshed—along with grave economic and educational losses—transpires in Kurram, which by virtue of being a mixed Shia-Sunni Pashtun district, helps build the impression that the fighting every time is between ordinary inhabitants of the area, the reality is more complicated. While ordinary people have fought each other over land disputes, everyone familiar with the area understands that the ostensibly proscribed sectarian organisation, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), operates openly in Kurram and beyond. Its district leader, Eid Nazar Mangal, abuses Shia Pashtuns in public appearances and video messages.

Even social media accounts run by SSP activists that pretend to belong to the Shia community’s members post religiously inflammatory material which is then used by the organisation to incite violence against them openly. In one public meeting in Peshawar, the popular sectarian slogan, ‘Shia Kafir’ (‘Infidel Shias’), was chanted publicly following Mangal’s incendiary remarks. Although ordinary Sunni Pashtuns do not engage in sectarian targetting of their Shia counterparts, it is a fact that SSP recruits men from the community.

Moreover, a lesser-known fact is that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and even the Haqqani Network (HQN) are fully involved in the anti-Shia warfare in Kurram which takes a heavy toll on the local Sunni population as well, ultimately resulting in its displacement and emigration from the area where violence breaks out so frequently. Interestingly, the recruits of all these aforementioned Sunni Islamist outfits are ethnically Pashtun themselves, who, out of narrow sectarian motivation, find it religiously ‘meritorious’ and even ‘obligatory’ to target their Shia co-ethnics, notably the Iran-bound pilgrim caravans. The membership card of a TTP operative from Kurram itself, as pasted below, testifies to this grim reality:

Regardless of whether SSP, TTP, and HQN have a sectarian reputation, they are successfully able to attract local Sunni Pashtuns to serve their truly sectarian agenda. One audio message leaked from a WhatsApp group revealed that SSP’s Mengal in July 2024 had instructed his men even in adjacent Kohat and Hangu to block the road, thereby preventing ambulances from taking the seriously wounded Shia persons to the hospital in Peshawar. Another leaked conversation that surfaced in the same year between an HQN operative and Mufti (Islamic legal expert) related to 10 members of the Shia Turi tribe having been murdered and two captured alive, upon which congratulatory remarks were exchanged.

Conspicuously, one of the interlocutors also congratulated the ‘entire Sunni nation’, which only exposes the sickness of the Islamist mindset that contrary to Islam itself, uses, not ethnicity, but religious beliefs as the source of nationhood. Not surprisingly, this also happens to be the foundation of Pakistan’s own ‘nationhood’, which was encapsulated in French scholar Christophe Jaffrelot’s book on Pakistan, titled Nationalism Without A Nation. According to an informant based in Kurram, both Shia and Sunni mullahs subscribe to this mindset, inviting their followers to what they term ‘jihad’ against ‘infidels’, or members of the other sect.

Of course, the Deobandi proselytizing group that remains popular in the Pashtun region, called Tablighi Jamaat (translated into ‘preaching party’), has played no positive role in removing ill will between Shias and Sunnis. It has done nothing to unite them all as Pashtuns and thus discourage terrorist recruitment that is ultimately aimed at cleansing the entire Kurram from its Shia population. This is because this group adheres to the same Islamist ideology that disapproves of loyalty to one’s ethnic group beyond consideration of private religious beliefs.

True, the lines along which people in Kurram traditionally organise are not nationalist but sectarian—a phenomenon that ultimately aids terrorist recruitment and ends up benefitting the Pakistani state (when the conflict results in the evacuation of the area and provides space to the military). However, this unwitting effect produced by the divisive sectarian mindset is, by no means, confined to Pakistan geographically. Even external actors in the Middle East, such as the Iranian regime, the erstwhile Bashar al-Assad government, and Daesh (problematically called the ‘Islamic State’) have used the situation to their advantage.

According to a first-hand source based in Kurram, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recruited and trained local Shia young men to serve in the Khomeinist militant group, the Zainebiyoun Brigade, for protecting the Sayyidah Zaynab Mosque near Damascus, Syria. Later, they fought actively against Daesh in the Syrian Civil War from al-Assad’s side, defending his regime. Interestingly, these Shia Pashtuns from Kurram also came face-to-face with the Sunni Pashtuns of Waziristan who were fighting for Daesh, taunting them that after having been defeated in their home region, they had now reached Syria! The source further added that until recently before the fall of the al-Assad regime, 4,000–5,000 Zainebiyoun members remained and fought in Syria.

These facts all reflect the severe crisis of Pashtun nationalism in the region. Finding no common ethnic ground, Shia and Sunni Pashtuns remain open to exploitation by various local and foreign actors, becoming radicalised prisoners of sectarianism and fighting as cannon fodder for self-serving others. The grip of Islamist sectarian ideology is so strong that even the charismatic leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen. was prevented by some brainwashed Sunni Pashtuns from entering Parachinar, thus barring him from meeting with the Shia members of the ethnicity who dominate the city.

Unsurprisingly, such Islamist elements regardless of sect harbour a strong pro-state sentiment that certainly runs deep in the Kurram-Hangu-Kohat region. This precludes the development of the PTM’s trans-sectarian, secular nationalism that otherwise possesses the power to bring all Pashtuns together, help close their wounds, and prevent them from targetting their co-ethnics in the name of religion.

Unless the forces that benefit from sectarianism among Pashtuns and discourage a positive sectarianism-free mindset are taken care of by the international community, Shia and Sunni Pashtuns may continue to become foot soldiers for international Islamist groups whose effects will sooner or later spill over to Western countries. Neglecting the suffering of people in a region that is mistakenly perceived to be ‘too distant to really matter’ will ensure that what goes around comes around.