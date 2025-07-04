As PCS season is in full swing and Coast Guard personnel are reporting to new units across the country, there have been several Coast Guard stories that made headlines this week. Here are six stories that you need to know heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend:

Congress Passes the Largest Investment in the Coast Guard in History : On Tuesday, July 1, the Senate passed their version of the House’s One Big Beautiful Bill with some significant changes to the provisions affecting the Coast Guard. Overall, the Senate increased the total appropriations ($24,593,500,000) to the Coast Guard from the House’s proposal ($21,207,000,000), which would make it the largest investment in the Coast Guard in history . Most of those appropriations (~$9.6B) would be spent on procuring new cutters, equipment related to such cutters and program management. However, funding in the House version for a Great Lakes icebreaker was absent in the Senate version. After cutter overhaul, the next priority is shore facility recapitalization and construction with $4.379B being allocated there, an increase of ~$1.22B from the House version. Finally, the Coast Guard’s rotary-wing and fixed wing aircraft would receive a large boost with a total of $3.425B in appropriations for procurement, equipment, training simulators and program management. On July 3, the House passed the Senate’s amended version setting up a signature by President Trump on July 4.

Coast Guard Reports Lowest Fatalities in 50+ Years : On Tuesday, July 1, the Coast Guard released its 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics and reported the lowest number of fatalities since it began collecting this data over 50 years ago. 2024 saw a 1.4% decrease in fatalities, but incidents increased by 1.1% and injuries increased by 2.1% since 2023. The leading cause of death was drowning with 87% of those individuals not wearing a life jacket. Alcohol use is also still the leading cause of fatal boating incidents. Where instruction was known, 69% of the deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive adequate boating safety instruction. These results showcase the continued need of the recreational boating safety mission of the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Recent Congressional Report Concludes 8-9 Polar Icebreakers Needed : On Monday, June 30, a Congressional Research Service report published on the Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter and Arctic Security Cutter Icebreaker Programs. The main headline was that a 2023 analysis concluded the Coast Guard needed 8-9 polar icebreakers (roughly split evenly between heavy and medium icebreakers) to perform its Arctic and Antarctic missions. For context, the Coast Guard has one heavy icebreaker (the USCGC Polar Star) and two medium icebreakers (the USCGC Healy and the soon-to-be commissioned, USCGC Storis). Appropriations in the One Big Beautiful Bill for investment in cutters could not be more timely! There have also been reports in April and June 2025 that the Trump Administration is seeking to acquire an additional polar icebreaker from Finland and to have Finnish shipyards build additional polar icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Selection of the 15 th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard : On Wednesday, July 2, the Coast Guard selected Command Master Chief Phillip N. Waldron as the 15 th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard. CMC Waldron will relieve MCPOCG Heath Jones during a ceremony in late July. CMC Waldron has an extensive career spanning over 25 years with both afloat and ashore assignments. You can read about his career in the press release .

All Coast Guard Districts Have Been Renamed : On July 3, the Coast Guard announced that all Coast Guard districts have been renamed from numerals to geographic areas. For example, District 9 has been named USCG Great Lakes District, but some commentators pointed out that the Upper Peninsula may have been lost to Canada. This rebranding initiative implements the Force Design 2028 and ensures the public and other agency partners recognize their districts. The numerical system dates back to World War II when the Coast Guard was integrated with the U.S. Navy. The Navy stopped numbering districts over two decades ago.