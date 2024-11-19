COLUMN: The Future of Infrastructure Security: Emerging Trends in Technology and Resilience

Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies. With a distinguished career spanning key roles in both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Secret Service, Robin brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization’s foresight and strategic planning efforts. Notably, she also co-chaired the Federal Foresight Community of Interest, showcasing her commitment to advancing foresight practices across government. Prior to her tenure at USSS, Robin served as the Chief of the Global Futures Office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). There, she developed a pioneering methodology encompassing stakeholder interviews, scenario-based planning, SWOT analysis, policy analysis, and crowdsourcing. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency’s Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin’s reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin’s influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA’s Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency’s strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist, and also serves as an “Expert in Residence” for Toffler Associates. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Mark Bills has over thirty years of experience helping companies use new and emerging technologies to improve their competitive position, grow their revenues, and improve their operating performance. He has earned this experience as a business and technology executive and a management consultant to Fortune 1000® companies in many industries. Mark also has over twenty years of experience as an Adjunct Professor teaching graduate and Executive MBA courses on product development, strategy development/execution, and innovation management. Mark earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Southern California. He has continued his learning by completing several Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) programs.