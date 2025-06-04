The recent Ukraine drone attack in Russia is a massive turning point for warfare and national security. Reading this developing story on Sunday led me to think that we are living the latest Mission Impossible movie. Once I came back to reality, my next thought was could this happen here? How do we stop drones in containers coming over our borders or through our maritime ports? Multiple agencies within the Department of Homeland Security have this covered, but this surprise operation across the world could provide a boost to the Coast Guard’s Prevention mission in the implementation of Force Design 2028.

Drones that cost $400 per unit and can be manufactured at a frequency of 4,000 units per day inflicted significant damage on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. There are conflicting claims that will eventually be verified, but the costs could be in the billions and replacement of those strategic capabilities could take years. Reports indicate that the drones entered Russia through containers carried by trucks that were ultimately parked nearby four airbases. Containers opened remotely and drones spilled out looking for, and many ultimately finding, their targets.

National Container Inspection Program

The Coast Guard conducts ~25,500 container inspections a year at our nation’s maritime ports as part of the National Container Inspection Program (NCIP). The purpose of the NCIP is to enforce applicable hazardous material and container transportation laws and regulations. In the execution of the NCIP, the Coast Guard also promotes “maritime safety, security, and stewardship for U.S. ports and waterways.” Facility inspectors at the sector level are responsible for container inspections, although “properly qualified personnel” may lead container inspections and anybody can be part of the container inspection team. The Coast Guard also performs these inspections in coordination with other agencies including the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.

The current NCIP manual explains that “[c]riminal elements use containers for drug and other smuggling activities; thus containers represent a widely recognized potential vector for weapons of mass destruction/effect. As such, Coast Guard personnel performing container safety inspections must always be on the lookout for containers being used for illegal purposes or that may threaten the security of port infrastructure, vessels, maritime workers, and the general public.” Perhaps now containers should also be recognized as vectors for drones and other unmanned aerial systems. It may also warrant the creation of an unique Coast Guard policy for countering such systems (including their transportation) similar to what exists for weapons of mass destruction.

Recent Inspection Efforts – Operation Terminus

Even before this weekend, the Coast Guard has stepped up its efforts to conduct container inspections across the country and work closely with CBP. Notably, in late April, Coast Guard Sector New York conducted three warehouse spot checks at the Port of New York and New Jersey and found a 60% deficiency rate in hazardous material compliance.

This continued joint enforcement activity came off a successful five-day multi-agency operation in February 2025, named Operation Terminus, that initially launched in February 2023. During such exercise, not only did inspectors seize eight undeclared hazardous material containers with $88,000 in shipper violations, but also authorities intercepted 33 stolen vehicles destined for West African countries.

Statements in the related Coast Guard press release has aged well with time – “[t]he results of Operation Terminus emphasized the critical need for persistent oversight of cargo shipments and the dangers posed by improperly documented hazardous materials. These risks threaten not only port workers and maritime crews, but also international trade and national security.”

The devastation of the recent drone attack and potential proliferation of cheap drones that can be transported around the world via containers reaffirms the need for persistent oversight of cargo shipments and the Coast Guard Prevention team’s role in safeguarding maritime security.

