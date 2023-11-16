Combatting Terrorism on College Campuses with AI

Violent threats against Jewish people have left both students and professors feeling unsafe as tensions on college campuses have soared to unprecedented levels since the 2023 Israel-Hamas war began, causing the House Ways and Means Committee to announce a November 15 hearing on antisemitism on college campuses.

While antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. have both surged since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, overall, safety has long been a concern for students on college campuses. Earlier in February 2023, students at Temple University had marched in protest over violent crime and gun violence on campus, “we can’t learn if we are not safe”—a sentiment felt by many students across the U.S. as violent crimes have risen on campuses over recent years.

Universities implement a combination of policy, people and technologies for campus safety, and many of these institutions have also taken extra steps to increase safety on campus by applying new emerging technologies. One of these new safety technologies being piloted is Artificial Intelligence (AI).

President Biden just recently issued an Executive Order on AI on October 30, 2023, to establish new standards for the safety and security of AI to protect Americans from potential risks of this newer technology, including measures to advance equity and civil rights.[1] Some measures to prevent uses of AI that could reinforce discrimination and bias included the development of best practices for using AI in surveillance, and a directive from a previously issued Executive Order instructing agencies to prevent algorithmic discrimination.

Undoubtedly, AI has the potential to be used for good or bad. Besides ensuring that AI is not used for bad to violate civil rights, how can AI be used for good to protect the civil rights and safety of students?

Just last year in 2022, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department (UWPD) tested AI for weapons detection to further enhance campus safety. The HEXWAVE scanner utilizes AI and radar imaging to detect concealed weapons, giving police officers and other responders a chance to prevent threats before violent attacks take place. The HEXWAVE can be hidden in walls, behind signs and screens, and is thus unnoticeable to the public.

Other new safety measures that are receiving growing interest among universities for campus safety include gunshot detection technology. The University of Maryland tested and used ShotSpotter, which has audio sensors to detect possible gunshot sounds on campus that are then verified by technicians as actual gunfire versus a false alarm. The technicians can notify police of the location, thereby expediting faster response times by police, rather than waiting for 911 calls.

While these new technologies each offer helpful measures to improve campus safety, certainly none of these tools provides a full one-stop solution as this problem necessitates a multifaceted approach of a combination of different technologies, in conjunction with the appropriate policies and people. Universities owe this their students. As stated in the words of a Columbia University student following the death of a classmate from violent crime: “When a student goes to school, I feel they are entitled to a certain level of safety which has not been provided to them.”

The next article in this series on policy, people and technologies for campus safety will focus on how students can take matters into their own hands to improve their safety and well-being on campus.

[1] See The White House, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/30/fact-sheet-president-biden-issues-executive-order-on-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/