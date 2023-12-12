Counterterrorism Heroes Honored at Holiday Awards

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

In commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, HSToday introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021, celebrating individuals who’ve dedicated their lives to the nation’s safety post 9/11 and showcased remarkable agility and selflessness in homeland security pursuits.

This year’s honoree is Brigadier General Francis X. Taylor, president of Cambridge Global and a key figure in evolving homeland security before, during, and after 9/11, at the U.S. Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State.

In early 2001, President George W. Bush nominated Brigadier General Taylor to be Coordinator for Counterterrorism, where he was responsible for implementing U.S. counterterrorism policy overseas and coordinating the U.S. government response to international terrorist activities. Holding this position on 9/11, Taylor quickly became a key advisor in assisting President Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell in forming the international coalition against terrorism and developing aggressive international policy implementation to defeat terrorism.

President Bush then nominated Taylor to be Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security and Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, with a rank of Ambassador. Taylor oversaw and architected all Department of State security programs that protect all U.S. government employees and buildings overseas from terrorist, criminal or technical attack, and ensure the integrity of classified national security information produced and stored in these facilities. Leading more than 32,500 US, foreign and contractor personnel, he provided security for all U.S. government employees assigned to over 250 U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. The Ambassador also directed the law enforcement function of the Bureau, wherein Diplomatic Security Service special agents protect the Secretary of State and foreign dignitaries who visit the United States and conduct criminal investigations of violation of U.S. Visa and Immigration statutes. As Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, Taylor regulated the activities of foreign missions in the United States to protect the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States and safeguard the American public from abuses of privileges and immunities by diplomatic and consular officials. Before his work on the nation’s response to the 9/11 attacks, Taylor served a distinguished career in the Department of Defense; his military tenure of 31 years is peppered with commendable positions, serving as a counterintelligence officer at the Middle East, Africa and South Asia Division at AFOSI; chief of the Counterintelligence Acquisition and Analysis Branch in Ankara, Turkey; followed by deputy director for operations in the Directorate of Counterintelligence and Investigative Programs in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; culminating as the commander of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. His accolades include the U.S. Distinguished Service Medal, National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, and the Department of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal, among others. An alumnus of Notre Dame, Taylor has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in government and international studies and is a distinguished graduate of their Air Force ROTC program.

Taylor joined the General Electric Company as Vice President and Chief Security Officer on March 7, 2005. He is responsible for overseeing GE’s global security operations and crisis management processes.

In 2014, President Barack Obama announced his intent to nominate Taylor as the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis for the Department of Homeland Security.

Between 2014 and 2016, Taylor was the under secretary for intelligence and analysis at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He now is President of Cambridge Global Advisors where he continues his work protecting America by assisting clients in the management, development, and implementation of their national security programs, practices, and policies, with a special interest in homeland security.

In his illustrious 35-year governmental career, Taylor played a pivotal role in U.S. counterterrorism policy implementation overseas and was instrumental in forging the global coalition against terrorism.

HOMELAND SECURITY PERSON OF THE YEAR

The GTSC Homeland Security Today Person of the Year is awarded to people who serve the homeland security mission in an exemplary fashion. These individuals have directly improved, executed, and/or engaged the proper people, agencies, or departments necessary to tangibly improve the nation’s prevention, protection, mitigation, or response capacity to make America safer.

PERSON OF THE YEAR: STATE

Maryland Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group

Ten years ago, Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley created an ad hoc working group to develop a guidance document for response to active shooter incidents in the state. This led to the creation of the Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group, drawing from all corners of state and local government, professional associations, and the private sector, and is co-chaired by the Maryland State Police (MSP) and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). In 2014, the AAIWG published a guidance document that changed how law enforcement, fire, and EMS responds to such incidents.

For the last decade, Sergeant Travis Nelson (MSP) and Randy Linthicum (MIEMSS), together with the administrative support of Ms. Leesa Radja, have guided the work group in what is one of the most comprehensive and proactive security programs geared toward the general public.

After the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, then-Governor Larry Hogan issued Executive Order 01.01.2018.08 that codified the group and provided a Charter and Work Plan to implement its work objectives. The AAIWG brings a multidisciplinary approach to prevention, intervention, and response to active assailant incidents and overall public safety and emergency management planning. This collaborative effort helps to ensure the safety, security, and resiliency of Maryland’s diverse communities extending from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland. The AAIWG emphasizes a “whole community approach” to public safety, which is defined by FEMA as “a means by which residents, emergency management practitioners, organizational and community leaders, and government officials can collectively understand and assess the needs of their respective communities and determine the best ways to organize and strengthen their assets, capabilities, and interests.”

The Charter and Work Plan are living documents that may be updated as needed to serve the overall objectives outlined in the Executive Order. Highlights of the work include:

Enhanced information-sharing and communication protocols and procedures.

Identifying, collecting, and enhancing best practices. Providing guidance on prevention, planning, training, and response to stakeholders. Consulting with stakeholders on guidance, updates, emergency plans, and procedures. The work group continues the work they started a decade ago to further the education of the public about these homeland priorities, threats, and vulnerabilities. It is a critical part of our security equation for the citizens of the State of Maryland.

EXCELLENCE IN OUTREACH

Much of partnership requires knowledge and understanding. Communication between industry and government to achieve the best products and services requires outreach in all stages: requirements building, request for information, effective industry days, outreach through engagement and much more. The Excellence in Outreach award recognizes the agency, department, or individual that has excelled at engaging, explaining and educating to benefit the mission of securing the nation.

Stacy Irving, Senior Advisor, Homeland Security Planning, Programs and Strategic Partnerships at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center (DVIC), Philadelphia Police Department

Ms. Stacy Irving, Senior Advisor, Homeland Security Planning, Programs and Strategic Partnerships at the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center (DVIC) is forging working partnerships between the public and private sectors is critical to fighting terrorism and crime. When an incident with terrorist implications occurs overseas or on U.S. soil it, Stacy recognizes that it is our utmost responsibility to ensure that our private sector partners have accurate and timely information regarding that event in an effort to protect critical national infrastructure. Since 2015, Ms. Irving has served as the Senior Advisor, Homeland Security Programs and Strategic Partnerships for the Delaware Valley Intelligence Center under the institutional umbrella of the Philadelphia Police Department. She has developed a wide range of successful outreach and information-sharing initiatives that open important lines of communication between the fusion center, law enforcement and the business and faith-based communities on matters of crime and terrorism.

In addition, Stacy established the Delaware Valley Regional Roundtable, a regional forum for corporate security and federal, state and local law enforcement leaders, which has emerged as a key regional network of robust dialogue and information-sharing among these two critical partners. From the outset, Stacy’s outreach efforts have been designed to take advantage of robust public/private partnerships that emphasize and rely upon the key role communities play in addressing homeland security and crime issues at both the national and local levels.

In addition to the Roundtable, Stacy has organized an ongoing series of awareness trainings and briefings to further expand the DVIC’s regional distribution network and share critical intelligence for various business sectors that include the banking community, cultural institutions, religious organizations, contract security providers, performance venues and the hotel and hospitality sector. Stacy has served as the key point of contact between the business and non-profit community and law enforcement. She is working with the private sector on a CCTV camera sharing initiative throughout the city. As the fusion center, she supports 12 counties in addition to supporting the Philadelphia Police Department. She hosts a number of meetings for various sectors to ensure the partnerships are strong and information sharing is occurring in real-time. Ms. Irving is internationally recognized for her unique ability to forge partnerships and a mutual understanding of complex crime and terrorism matters between law enforcement and the business and residential communities. Stacy has presented at conferences throughout the United States, and in the Netherlands, Scotland, United Kingdom and Canada.

She’s also worked with the PA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Faith-Based ISAO to coordinate a series of faith-based webinar with the two other fusion centers in Pennsylvania in order to reach and connect law enforcement and the faith-based communities across the commonwealth. Stacy’s work supporting the private sector utilizing the Homeland Security Information Network has been highlighted by DHS and HSIN, most recently in the July/August 2023 edition.

The DVIC also has a HSIN room for Law Enforcement. And Stacy was recently recognized by the Philadelphia Police Department for sharing information regarding a dangerous suspect wanted for crimes in two states that was shared by a hotelier, as a result of building trusted relationships between the public and private sector. As a result, Stacy’s quick response in notifying both Philadelphia Police and the private sector, an investigation was undertaken, and the suspect was apprehended without incident. The commendation read- The notification of this criminal activity to you was a result of your tireless efforts of building collaborated trusted relationship between the Philadelphia Police Department and a multitude of private sector partners throughout Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley Region.

Ms. Irving is an acknowledged Crime Prevention Leader and Partnership Strategist with a successful record of accomplishments developing tools and solutions for the private and public sectors in Philadelphia for more than forty-five years.

MISSION AWARDEE

Dr. Mitchell Simmons, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Program Director, Anthony G. Oettinger School of Science and Technology Intelligence, National Intelligence University

A formidable force in the field of intelligence and infrastructure vulnerability assessment, Dr. Mitchell Simmons has consistently showcased excellence in both education and practical applications. Serving as the Associate Dean, Program Director, and the Course Director for the elective “MST 658 Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment” at NIU, Dr. Simmons has successfully taught this course 19 times over nearly a decade, educating over 45 Intelligence Community professionals annually. This course, which he’s propelled to immense popularity, equips students with both defensive and offensive perspectives on infrastructure vulnerability. His teaching style, enriched by insights from seasoned National Security Council professionals and on-ground assessors like Mr. Charles Deel, offers students a holistic understanding of infrastructure executive orders and real-world assessments.

Beyond his teaching credentials, Dr. Simmons’s contributions to national security are unparalleled. His involvement in campaigns such as OSW, ONW, OEF, and OIF has led to the creation of over 300+ critical vulnerability assessment products, underpinning our battlefield strategies. His authorship includes the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Manual, a definitive guide for on-ground infrastructure assessment, and co-authorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Battle Damage Assessment Handbook, pivotal to the Department of Defense. Tapping into both sides of the infrastructure spectrum, Dr. Simmons’s innovative approach towards infrastructure disaster survival is a monumental addition to homeland security.

In a second, equally laudable nomination, Dr. Mitch Simmons emerges as the bedrock of NIU’s School of Science and Technology Intelligence. While often operating behind the scenes, his impact is undeniable. Modernizing logistics, scheduling classes, and ensuring the seamless progress of a demanding graduate program, Dr. Simmons juggles these responsibilities with finesse. A well-published national security scholar himself, his presence at the school has been indispensable in achieving its mission. Dr. Simmons’s blend of expertise, dedication, and innovation undeniably places him at the forefront of intelligence education and application.