On the heels of the latest National Terrorism Advisory System warning about the potential for domestic extremist violence spurred by migration flows at the southwest border, a neo-Nazi accelerationist online e-book released last week calls for mass murder of migrants including unaccompanied minors as their “final solution” to the border crisis.

The last update of the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, released in early June, warned that changes in policies related to border enforcement could be used to “justify violence” against minority communities or border enforcement personnel.

“Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States,” the bulletin stated. “We assess that there is increased risk of domestic violent extremists using changes in border security-related policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence against individuals, such as minorities and law enforcement officials involved in the enforcement of border security.”

The 261-page guide claiming to be the product of 100 authors and circulated among extremist channels on Telegram is a mix of ideological declarations and tactical advice combining accelerationism, neo-Nazism, and ecofascism while at its core attempting to drive extremists to commit violent acts — including against critical infrastructure and communities of color — in order to hasten societal downfall and benefit white supremacists.

“Your solution to this problem involves deportation. Mine involves ball bearings. We are not the same,” said a message on one page next to a photo of the September encampment of thousands of largely Haitian refugees gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge. The background image was of a bag full of ball bearings, which can be used as shrapnel in homemade explosive devices such as the pressure-cooker bombs used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Forty-seven pages later, a full page discussing deportation advocates emulating the 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting in order to drive away migrants.

Deportation, said the guide, is “impractical and unrealistic,” claiming that migrants “start getting uppity” during the process. “The ideal form of repatriation is getting the alien populations on board. How? The secret ingredient is terror,” the text continues. “Imagine, if you will, a Crusius-style attack” on an establishment at which migrants are present “every week. A sniper shooting every day, slowly taking its toll.”

Crusius, who is set to face trial in January 2024 on charges of killing 23 people in the Walmart attack, is credited as penning a manifesto posted on 8chan before the attack in which the author claimed to have driven 650 miles to wage the attack on the border city in response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” He is hailed on a July neo-Nazi “saints” calendar circulating on Telegram that bestows the title upon killers who are white, committed a deliberate violent act in support of white supremacists’ worldview, and kill at least one person.

The accelerationist guide also advocates terrorizing migrant populations with acts of harassment and vandalism, including setting off fireworks next to farmworkers’ living quarters and “Spanish translations crossed out.” It said that those terrorizing the migrants can then commandeer vehicles to “carry them back over the border.”

“Much easier, quicker and cleaner than killing them all — though there’ll still have to be plenty of that up front before this is feasible,” the guide added.

At the bottom of the page is a photo of a Border Patrol agent on horseback confronting the Haitian migrants at the bank of the Rio Grande on Sept. 19. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has referred four agents to a Discipline Review Board over the incident.

Another page in the guide titled “Border Crisis” decried Border Patrol for sheltering and feeding apprehended migrants, and branded those entering the country without legal status “non-persons” who “won’t be missed.”

“Could getting away with murder be any easier?” the guide stated, encouraging border property owners to “become the final solution to our border crisis” and “open fire indiscriminately” on migrants crossing their land instead of calling Border Patrol, and “eradicate them all — men, pregnant women, unaccompanied minors, entire families, and of course the human traffickers.”

The NTAS bulletin noted that “threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism… we continue to assess that the primary threat of mass casualty violence in the United States stems from lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances.”