DHS Appoints Antoine McCord as CIO

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Antoine McCord as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), as first reported by Nextgov. McCord will oversee DHS’s enterprise-wide IT strategy, cybersecurity operations, and modernization initiatives.

McCord brings over 18 years of experience in cybersecurity and national security. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, specializing in cyber and intelligence operations. After his military service, he worked in the U.S. Intelligence Community, leading cyber operations against advanced threats and advising on national security matters.

In the private sector, McCord worked in cybersecurity and defense technology, focusing on protecting critical infrastructure and fostering public-private collaboration.

McCord replaces Eric Hysen, who served as CIO under the Biden administration. In addition to his role as CIO, he will also serve as DHS’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.