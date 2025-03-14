51.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSPeople on the Move

DHS Appoints Antoine McCord as CIO

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has appointed Antoine McCord as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), as first reported by Nextgov. McCord will oversee DHS’s enterprise-wide IT strategy, cybersecurity operations, and modernization initiatives.

McCord brings over 18 years of experience in cybersecurity and national security. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, specializing in cyber and intelligence operations. After his military service, he worked in the U.S. Intelligence Community, leading cyber operations against advanced threats and advising on national security matters.

In the private sector, McCord worked in cybersecurity and defense technology, focusing on protecting critical infrastructure and fostering public-private collaboration.

McCord replaces Eric Hysen, who served as CIO under the Biden administration. In addition to his role as CIO, he will also serve as DHS’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer.

Previous article
Nationwide Cyber Security Review Sees Record Participation and Encouraging Results
Kalyna White
Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals