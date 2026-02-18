DHS Partial Shutdown Hits Day 4 And No End In Sight

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partial shutdown entered its fourth day Wednesday, February 18, with no clear path to resolution.

The impasse centers on a 10-point reform package originally submitted February 4 by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The demands include targeted enforcement protocols, prohibitions on masks, visible officer identification, and other operational restrictions.

Democrats reportedly submitted a counter-proposal Monday, though details have not been released publicly. Some Republicans are pushing for compromise: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) urged negotiators to “find some low-hanging fruit that both the Democrats [and] Republicans can support” during a media appearance on February 17.

The administration has made limited concessions. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced on X February 2 that body cameras would be deployed to every officer in Minneapolis, with nationwide expansion “as funding is available.” White House Border Czar Tom Homan announced on February 4 that the numbers of immigration agents in Minnesota would be reduced and followed that with an announcement on February 12 that Operation Metro Surge was ending.

Meanwhile, DHS issued a strongly worded statement February 17 titled “Another Democrat Government Shutdown Dramatically Hurts America’s National Security,” detailing operational impacts across the department’s 23 components.

“Shutting down the DHS means cutting off resources and funding to FEMA, TSA, the Coast Guard, and thousands of federal law enforcement officers — the men and women who stand on the front lines of protecting our homeland every single day,” said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, who also confirmed the same day that she would be departing DHS next week.

DHS Shutdown Likely as Immigration Enforcement Talks Collapse

Failed Senate vote and congressional recess make partial shutdown nearly inevitable starting Saturday



February 12, 2026, 7:32 PM

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appears headed for a partial shutdown beginning this weekend after Senate Democrats blocked a procedural vote Thursday, February 12, on a House-passed funding bill with a final 52-47 count, short of the necessary 60. Congress entered a week-long recess after the failed vote, making it virtually impossible to avert a lapse in appropriations when current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, February 14. They are not scheduled to return until February 23.

The Core Dispute

The standoff centers on Democratic demands for sweeping changes to immigration enforcement operations following the January shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents conducting immigration enforcement.

Democrats have put forward requirements, including body cameras for agents, prohibitions on wearing masks, judicial warrants for arrests, and an end to what they call “roving patrols” or large-scale immigration sweeps. The White House has called the judicial warrant requirement a “particularly challenging aspect” and indicated it won’t accept changes that hamper its enforcement agenda.

Following Thursday’s vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the White House’s latest proposal as “not serious” while declining to specify sticking points. The administration, meanwhile, maintains Democrats’ demands would fundamentally undercut immigration operations.

Limited Overt Public Impact, Significant Workforce Strain

Unlike a full government shutdown, the public disruption may be minimal. The vast majority of DHS’s more than 260,000 employees are classified as essential personnel who will continue working. However, if the shutdown extends beyond the next pay period, that means working without paychecks.

Components facing operational pressures include the Transportation Security Administration (where unpaid agents could affect airport security screening, for example), Federal Air Marshal Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and U.S. Secret Service.

However, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will experience fewer impacts due to a separate $170 billion immigration funding package passed last year. Mission support and headquarters functions across the department will bear the brunt of appropriations lapses.

Path Forward Unclear

While both chambers could theoretically return from recess if negotiators reach agreement, prospects appear dim. Many lawmakers will be attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany from February 13 to 15, further complicating logistics. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said members would return to vote “if and when there’s a breakthrough,” but neither side has signaled movement toward compromise.

This marks an unusual breakdown in the appropriations process, with DHS singled out while the rest of the federal government remains funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The first single-agency agency shutdown was in 1980 when the Federal Trade Commission lapsed for one day due to expired appropriations.