DHS Reports ‘Banner Year’ in Procurement Innovation, Small-Business Awards, Competition

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Procurement Officer exceeded contracting goals and put acquisition innovation and training front-and-center in this past fiscal year, according to the office’s new annual report.

“Together, we exemplified our four strategic priorities — empower, collaborate, innovate, and procure — and made this a banner year of ‘firsts’ for DHS,” Chief Procurement Officer Paul Courtney wrote at the outset of the report. “Some of the many firsts we accomplished were record-breaking competition rates, the largest number of first-time businesses working with DHS, and the highest small business achievements in our agency’s history.”

In fiscal year 2022 the goal for small and disadvantaged businesses was 17 percent; DHS exceeded that with a historic 18 percent of contract dollars. In fiscal year the goal was just 5 percent.

The department met all-time highs in contract dollars awarded to small disadvantaged businesses ($3.99 billion), service-disabled veteran-owned small business ($1.5 billion), HUBZone ($1.19 billion), and women-owned small businesses ($1.75 billion). The small business prime obligation was $8.95 billion — a billion more than the previous fiscal year and accounting for 40 percent of total DHS spend.

OCPO reported that 2,928 businesses — 1,931 of those small businesses — were working with DHS for the first time in FY 2022. The competition rate broke 80 percent for the first time in the department’s history, exceeding the 76.2 percent goal with 80.2 percent. Less than one percent of competed awards were protested, with 82 protests in FY 2022 compared to 110 protests in FY 2021.

DHS also marked its fifth consecutive year breaking category management goals. “DHS surpassed its Government-wide spend under management (SUM) and best-in-class (BIC) contract utilization goals for the fifth consecutive year, demonstrating its commitment to using DHS-developed strategically sourced contracts and adopted Government-wide solutions to purchase common goods and services,” the report says. “In fact, since FY 2018 when category management goals were established, DHS is the ONLY Chief Financial Officers Act agency that has met or exceeded both its small business and category management goals.”

The goal for SUM was 60 percent with the department hitting 80 percent in FY 2022, while the BIC contract spend goal was 19 percent and was hit with 27 percent. Forty-eight percent, or $2.9 billion, went to small business prime contractors. OCPO reported $463 million in savings in FY 2022, with $6.8 billion cumulative savings since FY 2005.

The department has been focusing on developing its acquisition workforce. OCPO reported that 1,522 staff attended small-business training conducted by the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization on “topics ranging from consolidation and bundling to equity in procurement and OSDBU’s responsibilities.”

“Some attendees saw the topics through a small business lens for the first time and said they felt empowered by the new understanding,” the report noted.

OCPO also developed its Mission-First campaign that “celebrates the work of the procurement community, reminding the DHS workforce and leadership about the critical role they play and giving procurement professionals an opportunity to see themselves in mission outcomes.”

The Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL), which uses innovative acquisition techniques to get solutions in the hands of frontline operators, created the executive-sponsored PIL Idea Competition that drew more than 52 submissions from the workforce detailing solutions to challenges that impede the procurement process across three idea competitions. Winners chosen by a panel of subject-matter experts in the upcoming fiscal year will receive prizes.

PIL also helped the DHS Science and Technology Directorate consolidate five IT support services contracts and award a $111 million blanket purchase agreement to a woman-owned small business. “The consolidation helped DHS take advantage of economies of scale, and the three-phase down-select approach gave S&T confidence in the awardee’s ability to perform the work,” the report notes. “S&T awarded the contract in nine months.”

The report added that 244 staffers attended four classes on more advanced innovation techniques offered in PIL Boot Camp – The Next Level.