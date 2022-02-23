Disinformation in Practice: Case Study Ukraine

As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Homeland Security Today Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk spoke with Maria Avdeeva, Founder and Research director of the European Experts Association, an organization founded to promote analysis of the political, economic, social and security reforms in Ukraine.
The Association is at the center of a report on the mis- and dis-information used by Russia in its march toward invading Ukraine. The findings, reported in the New York Times, finds three unsubstantiated claims made by Russia:
Unsubstantiated Claim 1: Ukraine is planning to attack some separatist-held territories using chemical weapons.
Unsubstantiated Claim 2: The Ukrainian Army is preparing to attack Donbas.
Unsubstantiated Rumor 3: Nuclear power plants are at the center of a U.S. plot.
Paul Cobaugh, Vice President of Narrative Strategies joined the conversation to discuss the use of misinformation in Ukraine and its use as a tool in modern warfare.