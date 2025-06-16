As the United States confronts a rapidly evolving global threat environment – from violent extremist movements and mass migration to great power competition – few regions have become more strategically complex than Africa. For U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), this complexity has defined the past three years under General Michael E. Langley, who is retiring after a 40-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In the final stretch of his leadership at AFRICOM, I sat down with General Langley at the Pentagon for an exclusive, one-on-one conversation. It was not the first time I had interviewed him during his tenure, but it was the last—and it offered rare candor and insight into how AFRICOM’s mission intersects with U.S. homeland security.

While much of Langley’s operational focus remained centered on immediate threats to the U.S. homeland – particularly terrorist networks in Somalia and the Sahel – he also acknowledged that strategic competition with both China and Russia is playing out across the African continent. Where Russia is using direct force projection through military proxies, China is pursuing a more gradual and systemic approach.

“The Chinese Communist Party is on the fringes of Belt and Road Initiative implementation,” he explained. “Back in September, at the China-Africa forum, they said they were going to move forward into the security realm—to be the security providers to a number of African countries that are willing.”

Langley noted that Beijing’s pitch to African partners often contrasts sharply with AFRICOM’s approach. “It’s not the same quality. It’s not the same values. But they want to try to leverage that—trying to do deepening partnerships with these African countries.”

Yet, even amid this great power competition, Langley repeatedly emphasized that AFRICOM’s approach is rooted in long-term credibility, transparency, and mutual respect—qualities that underpin strategic stability far more effectively than transactional security arrangements.

This conversation, edited for clarity and brevity while maintaining the integrity of the general’s remarks, is published here as a series of excerpts from my discussion with General Langley.

On the Africa-Homeland Security Connection

Matibe: Why does Africa matter to the American homeland and to the U.S. taxpayer? Many in Congress and the public still question how security cooperation in Africa supports U.S. national defense. How do you explain that connection?

Langley: The terrorist networks are a threat to the homeland. In the progress to get to stability and prosperity of these African countries, it’s the same thing for the United States as well. So if we have those shared objectives and we look for common goals – I don’t care if it crosses the Sahel or Somalia – our approach is the same: How can we help you? And we will be clear-eyed and transparent. We want to work toward something that’s mutually beneficial—for your [African] country as well as ours. We’re clear-eyed and clear-focused on that goal.

On the highest-priority terrorism threat

Matibe: In Somalia, AFRICOM has been executing precision airstrikes against ISIS. There’s been a noticeable uptick in operations. Can you explain why? What’s misunderstood about this threat in northern Somalia?

Langley: When the Secretary of Defense gave me the mission, the number one priority on the continent of Africa [was] counter the terrorism that has the most propensity at this time to attack our homeland. Therein lies a caliphate that’s expanding or controlling within North Somalia – in the Puntland region – that has demonstrated a global network, whether it’s funding or movement. I call it the four Rs: resources, revenue, refuge, and recruiting. Those numbers are going up. And as we put more pressure on them, there are always indications that they will seek refuge somewhere else; usually into poorly governed areas.

On U.S. Strategy and Sovereignty in West Africa

Matibe: You’ve spoken about the shift in U.S. posture from dependency to sovereignty-based engagement. In West Africa, what is AFRICOM’s model as countries confront growing terrorism threats, including ISIS-Sahel and JNIM [Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin]?

Langley: I encourage all of them to do bilateral-type coordination. Because the intent of what I see, especially with the ISIS factions, is to move to the coast, to West Africa. But Pearl, I like to emphasize that these countries – in respect for their sovereignty – we don’t impose ourselves, AFRICOM, on them. We still engage. And we’re here to help. Just by what Secretary Hegseth told me to move forward with— to still engage with these countries on our shared objectives of countering terrorism, but get them to the point where they hit benchmarks and institutional capacity. To achieve those objectives through independent operations, not dependence.

On Strategic competition and Russian presence

Matibe: What are you seeing from the Russian Federation and the evolution of Wagner into the Africa Corps? Is their presence in Africa static, growing, or recalibrating?

Langley: They took the holistic structure of Wagner and subsumed it into the Russian MoD [Ministry of Defence]. What came out of that was a structure called the Africa Corps—or the Expeditionary Corps. I think the same approach is being used, but now it’s more structured. Wagner was usually going into countries looking for direct exchange or mining concessions. Now it’s more formalized. They’re still present in CAR [Central African Republic], Libya, and across the Sahel—definitely in Mali, and to some degree, in Niger. And we’re mindful they may recalibrate their logistics networks.

On His Legacy and the Value of Partnership

Matibe: If the American people were to grade your tenure at AFRICOM – if this were your “report card” – what would you tell them you’ve achieved?

Langley: We have moved the needle—especially in the African countries. African militaries know that they can take these challenges head-on and be able to communicate to the civilian leadership that they can establish stability, they can establish security, and set the stage and the conditions for their countries to increase their economic viability… to be able to hit prosperity on the global stage.

On What’s Next

Matibe: After 40 years in uniform, what’s next for you personally? [Context: General Langley has a 93-year old parent].

Langley: First and foremost, family comes first. I need to get down to Fort Worth, Texas [and see them]. And then I’ll give back to the community. I look at various neighborhoods across the country. I used to do that when I was a young captain in southeast D.C. during the crack wars, reaching out to the youth through the Young Marine Program. I did that across the continent of Africa too, working with the Young African Leaders Initiative, and kids in Nairobi.

So I’ll be doing my part in the United States.

Disclosure: This version of the interview was developed exclusively for Homeland Security Today. The conversation was conducted in person at the Pentagon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025—just six days before General Michael E. Langley delivered his 2025 Posture Statement testimony to the U.S. House Armed Services Committee. The excerpts have been edited for clarity and brevity while preserving the accuracy and intent of General Langley’s original remarks.