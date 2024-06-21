In a disaster few citizens think about the importance of how, when, and what is communicated, what instructions are given, and what information is offered. They just want answers. And so do responders of all kinds, politicians, law enforcement, companies – everyone whom the disaster impacts. This can go well, take for example the Deep Water Horizon Oil spill where then Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard masterfully and commandingly communicated the what where’s and who’s around the massive disaster that impacted every person and business on the Florida, Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

Fast forward to communications around the COVID virus and you see how the communications around what to do and why broke down and lost the support of major swaths of the public.

Dan Stoneking, a former FEMA External Affairs Director, and a group of experienced veterans to this “tightwire talk,” on June 17th founded the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA). Designed for public affairs, community relations, congressional affairs, intergovernmental, tribal, and public-private liaison professionals who have a nexus to emergency management, past or present the new non-profit seeks to build a community of professionals to learn from the past, apply lessons learned, and promote the profession.

To learn how the EMEAA is different from other crisis and communications associations, I sat down with Founder, Vice-President, and HSToday columnist, Dan Stoneking to learn more.

Q: What made you decide to form a specific association around emergency and crisis communicators?

DS: I saw a gap and an opportunity. There are some great associations out there for public affairs and public relations professionals. But not all of them have as wide of an aperture as external affairs, which includes congressional, private sector, intergovernmental – basically anyone who engages with internal and external audiences and key stakeholders to communicate organizational missions and activities related to emergency management. This fills that gap. And the opportunity was to focus strictly on emergency management with public, private, and international members. The exclusive focus will empower us to do more within a single vital arena.

Q: What were the key decisions you made in forming EMEAA?

DS: People first and always. I reached out to some of the most experienced and talented people in our industry to form our Board of Directors. These are the people who have been there and done that. They shared my vision and have been energized to keep doing meaningful things in this world. Beyond that, we want our members to know that we are an association of, by, and for the people. We want every member to have a voice and a role in our future.

Q: What is your mission and vision?

DS: Our mission is a collaborative community promoting Emergency Management External Affairs knowledge, history, experience, global best practices, professional development, and thought leadership within the profession. Our vision is to become the preeminent national communication association with a reputation for providing meaningful, measurable, and visible results that enhance the positive impact and reputation of our community of professionals.

In practical terms, we are focused to build community, foster relationships, embrace collaboration, promote global best practices, add value, and honor legacies.

Q: So why should someone join?

DS: Members instantly become part of something greater than themselves in a welcoming environment focused on collaboration and the betterment of the profession. We believe that our network provides a place where communicators – whether just starting out or vastly experienced – can turn to others to ask tough questions and ask for advice. Communicating during a disaster is an incredibly stressful, tense, and critical time and the wrong answer can further exacerbate the consequences of the situation. Members will receive access to senior leaders in the field for mentorship, feedback, and professional counsel. We are very fortunate to have an incredible founding Board, including folks like Bob Jensen, the Department of Homeland Security’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Deputy Director for External Affairs at FEMA and Director of News Operations for the Air Force News Agency; and Darryl Madden who had roles in the administrations of two major East Coast city mayors in public safety, and federal service within the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security-FEMA, Commerce, and Housing and Urban Development, Office of the Inspector General. I’d love to herald all of our BoD – I encourage readers to see them on our website: https://www.em-eaa.org/aboutus/leadership

Joining also grants exclusive access to EMEAA training materials, webinars, podcasts, historical documents, and communications products. The association offers networking with like-minded professionals from different levels of the public and private sector, as well as different functional areas within external affairs. While the focus of emergency management is our specific niche, the scope of external affairs members eligibility is wide, including local, state, tribal, federal, international, private sector, academic and non-profit professionals.

Q: Is there any aspect of EMEAA that you want to emphasize?

DS: Well honestly, that it’s an association for everyone the field of emergency and crisis communications. As a board we made a conscious decision to fund the organization with very low dues to include young people just starting their careers to have access to the networking and melting pot of ideas and experience. After many years in FEMA I saw the critical importance of diversity and understanding to tailor communications to the numerous communities within America. Great ideas and unique experiences from external affairs professionals across the country informs others and assures we include everyone in critical disaster communications. I wanted to create a space for us to share and be better. While the focus of emergency management is their specific niche, the scope of external affairs members eligibility is wide, including local, state, tribal, federal, international, private sector, academic and non-profit professionals.

Q: How are you funding the organization?

DS: As with any organization, membership dues, donations, sponsorship, and benefactors are key to our success. We priced annual membership at only $35, and will work to identify appropriate sponsors and supporting companies for additional resources. In order to be accepted as a benefactor, sponsor or partner an individual, organization, company or educational institute must have a specific interest in emergency management, and a commitment to aligning sponsor/partner efforts with EMEAA’s guiding principles. Becoming an EMEAA supporter is a socially responsible investment, enables brand visibility, access to top decision makers and influencers, and the ability to collaborate and positively influence EMEAA’s members and the broader emergency management profession.

Q: Any parting thoughts?

DS: Emergency management is a tough and grueling profession. Emergency management external affairs professionals are the leading tip of that spear and are entrusted to provide life-saving information to the public. We need this for our profession. We will be stronger together. Words matter. Understanding matters more. People matter most. Our work and our content will be of, by, and for the people.

To learn more about the EMEAA, join, sponsor or donate, please visit us at www.em-eaa.org.