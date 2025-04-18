Last year, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and Marine Safety Unit Chicago had the honor to lead maritime security operations in support of two major National Special Security Events (NSSE) coordinated by the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) within a two-month period– the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (RNC) and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois (DNC). Completing this maritime mission required a herculean effort by the Coast Guard and other Federal, State, and local agencies because these NSSEs occurred during the busy recreational boating and maritime event season on Lake Michigan and required coordinated operations within two major metropolitan areas. The Coast Guard also remained true to its unofficial motto of “Semper Gumby”, as just two days before the start of the RNC, there was an assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“This is the first time both National Conventions were conducted in the same Captain of the Port Zone in the same year. Planning started more than a year in advance of the RNC and the team did not stop until the end of the DNC. The Maritime security coordination and communication at both events was phenomenal and I’m extremely thankful for the strengthened relationships at all levels – I could not be prouder of the team,” said Captain Seth Parker, Commander, Sector Lake Michigan.

I was an Assistant Public Information Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard during these two NSSEs and had a chance to recently sit down with certain Coast Guard operational leaders on behalf of Homeland Security Today to discuss lessons learned.

Here are five notable takeaways from the Coast Guard’s experience with the RNC and DNC:

Leveraging and Building Interagency Relationships

When asked by USSS to lead maritime security operations for these NSSEs, the Coast Guard had to leverage its existing interagency relationships in Milwaukee and Chicago with Fire and Police departments, State Conservation Police, and local offices of other federal agencies (such as FEMA and the FBI) to complete the mission. Luckily, it did not need to start from scratch, as we tapped into our investment in key relationships spanning decades and on display every year for annual maritime events, including the Chicago and Milwaukee Air Shows, the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackina, and recently, two SAILGP race events. However, it had been over a decade since the last major NSSE – the 2012 Nato Summit – which required Coast Guard coordination with the local USSS Chicago office.i While some NSSEs are planned, others are not. Building interagency relationships for the future will ensure preparedness for whatever comes next.

2. Promoting Effective Communication

Communication is key for major NSSEs spanning large metropolitan areas. External communication through Public Affairs and community engagement ensures that the public knows what is happening, how to mitigate security risks and that the Coast Guard is employing an all hands on deck mentality to ensure an appropriate level of maritime security. For RNC and DNC, the Coast Guard leveraged through news coverage, social media, local notices to mariners and radio broadcasts to reassure the public of improved security after a traumatic incident involving President Trump. It also helped with recruiting in major metropolitan areas by showcasing the versatility of the Coast Guard’s missions.

Internal, real-time communication using the NIMS-ICS structure is also important when coordinating multiple agencies and several land, air and water units operating across large metropolitan areas. Seeking real-time operational and intelligence updates and anticipating command decisions go a long way toward making effective, multidimensional chess moves. For RNC and DNC, the Coast Guard deployed an Enhanced Mobile Incident Command Post to ensure officers had advanced communication technology and the ability to communicate with other established ICPs through both events. The successful use of this asset for these NSSEs and past natural disasters show the need for more of these assets across the country.

3. Optimizing the Right Person, Right Place, Right Tool

When planning a major NSSE such as the RNC or DNC, several decisions are made over several months regarding the strategic deployment and placement of assets. Given the layout of the events and metropolitan areas, the questions become what assets are optimal to execute the particular mission, where should the asset be located and does the asset have the right tools. According to Commander Timothy Tilghman, the Commanding Officer of Marine Safety Unit Chicago and Deputy Incident Commander for the DNC: “You have to find the right person, right place and right tool.”

For both NSSEs, the “right person[s]” were local Coast Guard personnel (including Reservists, Civilians and Auxiliarists), the Atlantic Strike Team, Maritime Security Response Team, Maritime Safety and Security Teams and Coast Guard Cutters. In many cases, the same personnel and units that supported the RNC also supported the DNC. The “right place” was twofold. For RNC, it made sense to run Coast Guard operations out of Sector Lake Michigan, where there was already a centralized location with access to waterways through Milwaukee. For DNC, the Coast Guard embedded with the Army Corps of Engineers near the Chicago Harbor Lock. The “Right Tool” required all hands on deck to provide the necessary equipment, technology, boats, helicopters and vehicles to fulfill the missions and regular maintenance to keep those resources available for use.

4. Streamlining Resource Requests and Understanding Capabilities

Throughout the planning process of the RNC and DNC, there was a dedicated focus by leadership to ensure Coast Guard units had the appropriate resources. Following the Trump assassination attempt just days before the RNC, operational processes became streamlined to ensure operational commanders obtain what they needed to ensure maritime security needs were met in the heightened security environment. Perhaps streamlined resource request processes could be carried forward for future NSSEs and natural disasters.

Another key lesson is that, while Coast Guard operational commanders have their personal experience from past assignments, they may not have touched all eleven statutory missions of the service. For example, someone who spent their career in Response may not have come into contact with every Prevention-focused unit or resource, or vice versa. Accordingly, that operational commander could benefit from liaisons and aides that speak the language of other units and understand how to best request and utilize their capabilities. Having a diverse team in the room can clear misunderstandings and lead to more informed decision making.

5. Considering a Project Officer and Utilizing Team Coast Guard

Once an NSSE is scheduled for an area of responsibility, an operational commander should begin planning immediately, but in any event no later than 10 months in advance. Given the size and complexity of NSSEs, consider appointing a full-time, dedicated project officer so the team may avoid bootstrapping NSSE duties on top of the regular day-to-day operations and planning. The project officer could be an Active Duty member of the staff or a Reservist on Active Duty for Operational Support orders to serve as Planning Section Chief. Operational commanders should also explore the capabilities of Reserve, civilian, and Auxiliary personnel. For RNC and DNC, Coast Guard commanders entrusted Auxiliary volunteers to lead and staff the Resources Unit, provide transportation for Coast Guard and other agency personnel, and serve as Assistant Pubic Information Officers. Such collaboration did not happen overnight and required foresight and advanced training by Auxiliary leadership.

Conclusion

The Ninth Coast Guard District, Sector Lake Michigan, and Marine Safety Unit Chicago are some of the busiest Coast Guard units in the country. In 2024 the Coast Guard faced significant recruiting challenges, which decreased the number of available Active Duty members at each unit. This made reliance on all available resources and personnel to include Active, Reserve, and Auxiliary paramount to complete the mission This triggered force alignment changes and shifting priorities throughout the Service. All came together as one Coast Guard family to secure two major NSSEs while keeping the Great Lakes safe and open for business.

(The author is responsible for the content of this article. The views expressed do not reflect the official policy or position of his employer, the Coast Guard Reserve or the Coast Guard Auxiliary)

Endnotes

i In 2020, the Coast Guard worked closely with Federal, State and local partners to prepare for the DNC in Milwaukee. This event was cancelled three weeks prior to the event due to COVID-19.