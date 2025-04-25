The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), the leading non-profit association for companies serving the federal homeland security mission, welcomes Monica Padron-Harris, former Senior IT Acquisition Advisor for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Office of Information Technology to its Advisory board.

“GTSC is extremely pleased to welcome Monica to our Strategic Advisors. She has an extremely deep understanding of the path and pitfalls of modernizing and securing federal information technology systems that will provide unique insight to GTSC members. Thrilled she is joining #TEAMHOMELAND to continue to add value to the mission of securing our systems and ensuring a safe, effective, and resilient IT enterprise.” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC.

Monica Padron-Harris retired from USCIS as a Senior IT Acquisition Advisor supporting the Office of Technology (OIT) and the Office of Contracting (OCON). She was responsible for preparing and identifying the most effective procurement strategies for OIT’s portfolio. This included determining the evaluation factors, contract vehicle, business size, authoring the RFI questions and answers, and preparing the procurement documentation to support the decision. This included the evaluation plan, market research, Independent Government Cost Estimate (IGCE), and Acquisition Plan approvals. She also served as a technical advisor on the source selection panel.

As an IT acquisition consultant with over 30 years of experience in a variety of Federal agencies (21 years at DoD/Navy), Padron-Harris specializes in identifying strategic acquisition targets and understanding the federal contracting marketplace, specifically within DHS. She spent the last 12+ years at USCIS as a Contracting Officer, Sr. Procurement Analyst (Policy), and Sr. IT Acquisition Advisor to the senior leadership team within OIT and the Office of Contracting. She has an intimate knowledge of the industry landscape within the DMV and specifically within DHS. Padron-Harris has excellent external and internal relationships within the Federal landscape and understands the importance and value of industry intelligence. She has the “inside” perspective of industry partners, expertise, and value to ensure partnerships are comprised of the best teaming arrangements to have the highest PWIN.

Members of the Board of Advisors provide input to GTSC’s programming, identify areas of collaboration and increase the awareness and understanding of the Federal homeland and national security mission. Padron-Harris will be joining the Coalition to advise industry intelligence, acquisition, and information technology. GTSC works on behalf of its members with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Justice, and Treasury to achieve mission in an increasingly challenging budget environment by increasing collaboration between the public and private sector, sharing the innovation and value of small businesses, increasing understanding of mid-tier companies, and improving market research.

For more information on the Government Technology & Services Coalition, please visit www.GTSCoalition.com.