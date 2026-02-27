Homeland Security Today and the Government Technology & Services Coalition Welcomes Chief Carla Provost to Editorial Board and Strategic Advisory Board

Homeland Security Today (HSToday) and the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) are proud to announce that Carla Provost, former Chief of the United States Border Patrol, has joined the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board and will serve as a Strategic Advisor to GTSC.

Chief Provost brings decades of distinguished federal service to both organizations, including historic leadership as the first woman to serve as Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. Over her 28-year career with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other law enforcement, she held numerous senior leadership roles across operational and mission-support functions, culminating in her appointment as the 23rd Chief of the Border Patrol, where she led more than 20,000 agents and professional staff safeguarding the nation’s borders.

Throughout her career, Chief Provost oversaw complex border security operations, workforce development initiatives, and modernization efforts during one of the most dynamic and challenging periods in border security history. Her leadership experience spans national security strategy, operational planning, international coordination, humanitarian response, and technology deployment in support of frontline personnel.

“Carla Provost is an extraordinary leader whose experience and integrity command deep respect across the homeland security community,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today and CEO of GTSC. “Her decades of service, operational expertise, and strategic perspective will be invaluable to the expansion of our editorial mission at HSToday and to GTSC’s work advancing innovation and partnership across the federal homeland security landscape.”

Members of the Editorial Board use their proven expertise to provide the Homeland Security Today platform with elevated discussions and expert insights into the topical challenges and opportunities within the Federal homeland and national security mission. Chief Provost will provide strategic insight and thought leadership on border security, immigration policy, workforce resilience, and operational readiness. HSToday’s vast network of experts deliver the most authoritative, timely coverage of America’s efforts to address the most complex security challenges.

Members of GTSC’s Strategic Advisory Board provide input to GTSC’s programming, identify areas of collaboration and increase the awareness and understanding of the Federal homeland and national security mission. In her role as Strategic Advisor to GTSC, Chief Provost will advise member companies on mission needs, public-private collaboration, and the evolving operational requirements of the border security mission. GTSC works on behalf of its members with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Justice, and Treasury to achieve mission in an increasingly challenging budget environment by increasing collaboration between the public and private sector, sharing the innovation and value of small businesses, increasing understanding of mid-tier companies, and improving market research.

“I am honored to join Homeland Security Today and GTSC at such a pivotal time for our nation’s security enterprise,” said Carla Provost. “Effective border security requires collaboration between government, industry, and informed stakeholders. I look forward to contributing to thoughtful dialogue and helping strengthen the partnerships that support the men and women on the front lines.”

Chief Provost’s appointment reflects both organizations’ continued commitment to elevating experienced federal leaders who bring firsthand operational knowledge and a dedication to public service.