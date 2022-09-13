72.1 F
Homeland’s Hottest 50 Announced

Editors and advisors to Homeland Security Today selected top leaders advancing critical existing and emerging missions across the broad field.

By Homeland Security Today

Homeland Security Today announced its inaugural “Homeland’s Hottest 50” to bring attention and hope to the people burning through challenges and stoking solutions to our toughest cyber and physical threats and vulnerabilities.

“On the day after the nation once again commemorated the tragic events of 9/11, HSToday leadership wanted to introduce the people moving mission and mountains to prevent another 9/11 and #NeverForget,” said Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today Kristina Tanasichuk. “There are people who day-in, and day-out protect and defend against bad actors on every front and we wanted honor our mission by recognizing some of the trailblazers moving the mission forward on behalf of all of us.”

Editors and Advisors to Homeland Security Today selected top leaders advancing critical existing and emerging missions across the broad field of “homeland security” and building the critical partnerships between our government, the private sector and our citizens for a prepared and resilient nation.

See the full list of HSToday’s Homeland’s Hottest 50 here.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

