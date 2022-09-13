Homeland’s Hottest 50 Announced

Homeland Security Today announced its inaugural “Homeland’s Hottest 50” to bring attention and hope to the people burning through challenges and stoking solutions to our toughest cyber and physical threats and vulnerabilities.

“On the day after the nation once again commemorated the tragic events of 9/11, HSToday leadership wanted to introduce the people moving mission and mountains to prevent another 9/11 and #NeverForget,” said Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today Kristina Tanasichuk. “There are people who day-in, and day-out protect and defend against bad actors on every front and we wanted honor our mission by recognizing some of the trailblazers moving the mission forward on behalf of all of us.”

Editors and Advisors to Homeland Security Today selected top leaders advancing critical existing and emerging missions across the broad field of “homeland security” and building the critical partnerships between our government, the private sector and our citizens for a prepared and resilient nation.

See the full list of HSToday’s Homeland’s Hottest 50 here.