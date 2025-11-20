HSToday Holiday Hero Awards 2025: Mission Awardees

Each year, Homeland Security Today honors shining stars in the community who are making their own unique, invaluable contributions to advance the mission of keeping America safer from myriad threats. Their strong commitment to mission touches every part of their work, from day-to-day operations to special projects and work in the community.

Yodit Ayalew, Data Management Unit Lead, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Yodit Ayalew exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership that drives meaningful progress and lasting impact. Her steadfast commitment to operational excellence has strengthened the foundation of her agency’s success. As Data Management Unit Lead, she has engineered improvements that maximize efficiency and integrate new technologies to enhance mission support across the enterprise. Her leadership has modernized how the agency organizes and expands access to vital information, making data more readily available, secure, and actionable. Through her efforts to elevate ICE’s enterprise-wide approach to data governance and collaboration, teams now have a clearer understanding of what data exist, where they reside, and how to use them effectively—empowering mission delivery and strengthening decision-making with agility and precision.

Yodit approaches her role with both academic rigor and practical vision, recently earning her PhD in Artificial Intelligence—a milestone that underscores her commitment to innovation and modernization. Applying her deep expertise, she has led efforts to implement advanced AI solutions that make support functions more adaptive, collaborative, and forward-looking. Her passion has sparked a culture of innovation, connecting data, operational, and executive teams to solve complex challenges together. Yodit’s dedication, intellect, and drive have made her a force for progress and a standard-bearer for excellence in leadership across the agency.

Mario Canton, Director, FPS Region 9 (Pacific Rim), Federal Protective Service

Mario A. Canton has been honored with the Mission Award in recognition of his exemplary commitment and unwavering dedication to the Federal Protective Service’s (FPS) critical homeland security mission. As the Director of FPS Region 9 (Pacific Rim), Mr. Canton leads with distinction in one of the most dynamic and challenging operating environments in the nation. His steadfast focus on mission execution and workforce safety has elevated FPS’s ability to serve and protect more than 8,500 federal facilities visited daily by over 1.4 million people across the region. Throughout a period of heightened national tension surrounding immigration enforcement actions, Mr. Canton’s leadership proved indispensable. As the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) component came under intense public scrutiny, FPS was called upon to protect DHS employees and ensure they could safely carry out their duties. Under Mr. Canton’s balanced and principled guidance, FPS Region 9 upheld its dual responsibility: safeguarding federal employees while also protecting the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters. This balance was tested nightly for more than four months in Los Angeles, where Mr. Canton led complex, large-scale law enforcement operations with clarity, calm, and integrity. Since June 2025, these challenges escalated during an extended deployment at the Roybal Federal Building, where the President ordered National Guard support—a first in FPS history. Mr. Canton’s ability to integrate National Guard forces while maintaining normal FPS Title 40 authorities, alongside new Title 10 authorities, demonstrated exceptional operational mastery. His leadership was central to FPS’s success during this extraordinary period, reflecting the highest standards of dedication, professionalism, and service. Mario A. Canton’s contributions embody the core values of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Protective Service, making him a truly deserving recipient of the Mission Award.

Erik Gaull, Board Member, First Responder Network Authority; Maryland 9-1-1 Board; Managing Director, Digby Group; Firefighter/Paramedic and Law Enforcement Officer

Few people embody the spirit of service and dedication to mission quite like Erik Gaull. A cornerstone of the National Mass Violence Preparedness Team, Erik brings extraordinary experience, innovation, and compassion to every project he undertakes. He is not only a trusted colleague but a creative thinker—constantly exploring new ways to strengthen how communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from mass violence incidents. Drawing on decades of firsthand experience, Erik understands how these tragedies affect every discipline — from first responders and emergency managers to victim services and community leaders. He has played an integral role in developing toolkits, checklists, tip sheets, and podcasts that help localities build stronger, more resilient response plans. Whether leading workshops, facilitating discussions, or providing hands-on technical assistance in the field, Erik’s energy and commitment elevate every effort.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Erik’s lifetime of public service speaks volumes. For nearly 40 years, he has served as a firefighter/paramedic in Montgomery County, Maryland, and as a police officer in Washington, D.C.—service that earned him the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteerism in 2017. His credibility and empathy are unmatched, grounded in real-world experience that bridges disciplines and communities. In 2024, Erik was appointed to the FirstNet Authority Board by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and in 2025, to the Maryland 9-1-1 Board by Governor Wes Moore. He currently serves as Secretary of the International Association of Emergency Managers, has co-chaired the National Homeland Security Consortium, and has advised on numerous DHS and local preparedness committees. Across every role, Erik’s leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to public safety continue to make a tangible impact on the homeland security community and the lives of those he serves.

Brian Harrell, Vice President and Chief Security Officer, AVANGRID; former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Editorial Board, Homeland Security Today

Brian Harrell has built an extraordinary career at the intersection of national security, critical infrastructure, and public service. As Vice President and Chief Security Officer for a leading energy company with assets and operations in 25 states, Brian oversees the organization’s physical and cybersecurity, privacy, intelligence, and business continuity programs—ensuring the protection and resilience of systems vital to millions of America

ns. His leadership bridges the public and private sectors, bringing unmatched experience and insight to the protection of critical infrastructure.

In 2018, Brian was appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the sixth Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he led nationwide efforts to strengthen the security and resilience of the nation’s physical and cyber assets. He later became the first Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), helping to shape the agency’s strategic direction and national partnerships. A former U.S. Marine, Brian’s lifelong dedication to security and public service continues to guide his work. He serves on several federal advisory committees, including the TSA Security Committee and the Department of Energy’s Electricity Advisory Committee, and is a valued member of the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board, where he continues to share his expertise and thought leadership to strengthen the homeland security community.

Erik Johnson, Director, Region 10 (Pacific Northwest and Arctic), Federal Protective Service

Erik R. Johnson exemplifies the courage, professionalism, and leadership that define the Federal Protective Service (FPS) and the broader homeland security mission. As Regional Director for FPS Region 10, covering the Pacific Northwest and Arctic, he oversees the protection of more than 8,500 federal facilities serving over 1.4 million employees, visitors, and contractors each day. His work ensures that 66 federal agencies can perform their duties in a safe, secure environment—supporting missions that directly impact the daily lives of Americans.

In 2025, as immigration enforcement activities drew national attention and demonstrations intensified across the country, Portland, Oregon emerged as one of the most visible and challenging environments for FPS operations. Under Regional Director Johnson’s steady, balanced leadership, FPS worked tirelessly to protect federal employees and facilities while upholding the First Amendment rights of peaceful protestors. His ability to lead with integrity and calm under pressure guided teams through months of continuous operations, ensuring both mission continuity and public safety in an exceptionally demanding setting.

Mr. Johnson’s commitment to FPS’s dual mission—protecting federal personnel and facilities while preserving the constitutional rights of all Americans—reflects the very best of public service. His leadership, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the mission of FPS embody the highest standards of the Department of Homeland Security and serve as a model for all who work to keep our nation safe.

Samantha Jones, Human Resources Specialist, Transportation Security Administration

Samantha Jones has exemplified dedication, compassion, and professionalism in her role providing Benefit and Retirement Services at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) during a time of tremendous transition for the federal workforce. This year, she played a pivotal role as TSA’s lead for the implementation of OPM’s new online retirement system—a complex and evolving platform that required continuous testing, adjustments, and troubleshooting. Samantha not only ensured the system’s smooth adoption within TSA but took the extra step of educating and training employees nationwide, giving them the confidence and knowledge to navigate their retirement options effectively.

Her calm, caring approach was especially vital as many employees faced retirement timelines and decisions they had not anticipated. Samantha provided personalized guidance, virtual office hours, detailed FAQs, and clear communication to help employees understand their choices in Deferred Retirement, Voluntary Early Retirement, and standard retirements. She worked long hours, including evenings and weekends, to ensure applications were processed accurately and on time—demonstrating extraordinary commitment to her colleagues. When over a thousand retirements coincided with the September 30 separation date and a government funding lapse, Samantha’s leadership ensured every employee’s transition was handled seamlessly.

Through her expertise, empathy, and tireless work ethic, Samantha Jones turned an uncertain, challenging process into a smooth and supportive experience for TSA employees nationwide. Her behind-the-scenes leadership and dedication to others truly embody the spirit of public service and the values recognized by the Homeland Security Holiday Hero Awards.

Martin Kihiko, Deputy Branch Chief, Cyber Resilience within Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

As Deputy Branch Chief for Cyber Resilience within Vulnerability Management at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Martin Kihiko plays a pivotal role in protecting the nation’s most essential systems and information. Overseeing programs that strengthen critical infrastructure resilience, Martin ensures cybersecurity performance goals, operational resilience, and standardization initiatives meet the highest national standards. His leadership blends technical mastery with innovative strategy—bridging the gap between policy, implementation, and impact.

Through his direction of CISA’s Cyber Resilience Branch, Martin has championed the 2.0 update to the Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs)—the agency’s cornerstone framework for improving cybersecurity across the nation. The CPG program translates complex industry standards into clear, actionable steps that organizations of any size can adopt. By expanding access to these tools through public platforms and partner networks, Martin has transformed national cybersecurity priorities into measurable outcomes supporting Executive Order 14028: Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. His ability to distill complexity into practical, unifying guidance has made the CPGs a key driver of collaboration and preparedness across government and industry.

With more than two decades of cybersecurity leadership across both the public and private sectors—including CISA, the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture, NOAA, and Bank of America—Martin’s career reflects unwavering dedication to mission and innovation. His work continues to strengthen the nation’s resilience and protect the American public from evolving cyber threats.

Eric Leckey, Managing Director, Business and Government Relations, Ceres Environmental Services; Editorial Board, Homeland Security Today; former Associate Administrator for Mission Support, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Eric Leckey exemplifies the highest standards of federal executive leadership in homeland security and emergency management. Over more than two decades in federal service— including the White House Office of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)—Eric has demonstrated vision, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to mission excellence. As FEMA’s Associate Administrator for Mission Support, Eric led what he often called the “backbone of FEMA,” overseeing a workforce of up to 26,500 personnel and a $35 billion budget. His leadership spanned FEMA’s enterprise support functions, including IT and cybersecurity, human capital, procurement, and security—ensuring readiness and resilience in the face of the nation’s toughest crises. Known for his ability to lead under pressure, Eric modernized enterprise operations, championed workforce development, and strengthened partnerships across all levels of government. Beyond FEMA, Eric has been a driving force for collaboration and thought leadership across the homeland security community. As a member of the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board, he continues to shape discussions on preparedness, resilience, and innovation—most recently leading HSToday’s Preparedness Month campaign. His career reflects a legacy of service, transformation, and commitment to those who protect and serve the nation. In every role, Eric Leckey has advanced the mission of homeland security with purpose, professionalism, and lasting impact.

Bryan Magers, Program Manager, Conveyance Identification Capability, U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Agent Bryan Magers has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to the homeland security mission as Program Manager for the Conveyance Identification Capability (CIC) Program. Since the CIC Program’s transition to the Subterranean Portfolio in early 2025, Bryan has led with vision and precision, ensuring a seamless integration and fostering collaboration across multiple directorates. His proactive approach aligned intelligence, law enforcement, and technical operations, strengthening program governance and delivering critical enhancements to the Conveyance Monitoring and Predictive Recognition System (CMPRS)—a vital tool supporting USBP targeting and analysis.

Under Bryan’s leadership, the CIC Program achieved extraordinary results, including a 10:1 return on investment that generated $100 million in seizure value from a $10 million investment. The program directly contributed to 372 seizure events, including 255 pounds of fentanyl, 3,702 pounds of cocaine, 11,496 pounds of methamphetamine, 133 firearms, and nearly one million hot list hits. These outcomes reflect Bryan’s ability to translate strategic goals into measurable mission impact while maintaining operational efficiency and cross-agency collaboration.

Looking ahead, Bryan continues to guide the CIC Program toward future advancements—expanding predictive analytics tools, deploying new sensor technologies, and pursuing program-of-record status to ensure long-term sustainability. His strategic vision, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication to public service have made a lasting impact on the homeland security mission, exemplifying the highest standards of leadership within the U.S. Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security.

Clint McArdle, Assistant Chief, C-UAS National Operations Director, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Clint Mcardle, National Operations Director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Program, has demonstrated exceptional resilience, innovation, and leadership in one of the most complex and rapidly evolving areas of homeland security. Despite ongoing challenges in resources, staffing, and policy coordination, Clint has remained steadfast in advancing CBP’s mission to protect the nation’s airspace and border communities from illicit drone activity. Under his direction, the C-UAS Program achieved a major milestone this year with the completion of a southern border operations plan, signed by Secretary Noem. This plan provides a unified framework covering the entire southern border—strengthening operational readiness, enhancing interagency coordination, and improving CBP’s ability to counter emerging drone threats. Clint’s collaboration with other federal partners and industry leaders has been instrumental in shaping the nation’s approach to counter-UAS operations and policy. Recognized as one of the few true experts in this field across the federal government, Clint has been driving progress on C-UAS initiatives since 2021, navigating legal, policy, and funding hurdles with determination and integrity. His tireless work has fortified the nation’s defenses against nefarious drone activity and set the foundation for a more secure and coordinated airspace strategy. Clint’s dedication and leadership exemplify the perseverance and innovation essential to the homeland security mission.

John Meehan, Aviation Safety Analyst, Flight Standards Division, Federal Aviation Administration

John Meehan, Aviation Safety Analyst with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Flight Standards Division, has played a transformative role in advancing the use of drones for public safety operations nationwide. As the FAA’s point person working with law enforcement and first responder agencies, John led efforts to overhaul the Drone as First Responder (DFR) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver process, revolutionizing how these critical authorizations are reviewed and approved.

Through his leadership and collaboration, the waiver process was streamlined from nearly a year to just one week—an extraordinary achievement that has empowered first responders to deploy drones more efficiently and effectively during emergencies. The results speak for themselves: waiver approvals surged from roughly 50 over six years to nearly 600 in just four months, marking one of the most significant advancements in the FAA’s support for public safety drone operations.

John’s work has had a direct, measurable impact on saving lives, enhancing officer safety, and strengthening the operational capabilities of public safety agencies across the country. His innovative approach, responsiveness, and commitment to mission have set a new standard for interagency collaboration and technology integration in homeland security and emergency response.

Shelu Patel, Director, Operational Technology Division, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Shelu Patel, Director of the Operational Technology Division at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has demonstrated visionary leadership and a relentless commitment to innovation in advancing the nation’s homeland security mission. This year, she spearheaded the development and implementation of CBP’s Shadow Technology Policy, addressing the critical challenge of unapproved technology use across the agency. Through her guidance, CBP established clear governance and control mechanisms that both mitigate risk and empower innovation—enabling secure, efficient adoption of new technologies across one of the federal government’s largest and most complex operational environments. Under Shelu’s leadership, CBP has deployed advanced artificial intelligence and edge computing capabilities that are transforming how the agency monitors, detects, and responds to emerging threats. Her creation of the Operational Technology Test Lab established a controlled environment for evaluating and validating next-generation technologies—ensuring they are secure, reliable, and mission-ready before deployment. These efforts have streamlined modernization, reduced operational costs, and enhanced CBP’s agility in protecting the border. By driving the agency’s edge computing strategy and fostering a culture of responsible innovation, Shelu Patel has future-proofed CBP’s technology landscape. Her forward-thinking vision, operational expertise, and unwavering dedication to mission excellence exemplify the leadership and innovation at the heart of the Homeland Security Holiday Hero Awards.

Nael Samha, Executive Director, Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Nael Samha, Executive Director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate, has distinguished himself as a visionary leader driving the next generation of border security innovation. Through his strategic guidance, CBP is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance how threats are detected, narcotics are interdicted, and resources are deployed—delivering measurable results that save lives, secure borders, and protect the homeland.

Under Nael’s leadership, CBP has modernized its targeting systems to identify and stop dangerous individuals, illegal drugs, and suspicious cargo more quickly and effectively. His efforts have directly contributed to major operational successes, including the disruption of smuggling networks and the prevention of millions of dollars’ worth of narcotics from entering the United States. By driving the shift to flexible, cloud-based platforms, he has ensured that officers have faster, smarter access to mission-critical information, improving efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

Nael has also strengthened collaboration across agencies and with international partners, improving how intelligence is shared and acted upon to uncover hidden patterns and stop threats before they reach U.S. borders. His commitment to innovation, integration, and results-oriented leadership has positioned CBP at the forefront of mission-focused AI and technology transformation. Nael Samha’s forward-thinking vision continues to redefine what’s possible in securing the homeland—making him a true leader in both technology and public service.

Mathew Silverman, Chief Deputy United States Marshal, District of Maryland; National President, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal and National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Mathew Silverman exemplifies the highest ideals of federal service—leadership, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to public safety. Over his 24-year career, he has redefined what it means to serve by integrating enforcement, advocacy, and community partnership. As Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland, he leads more than 200 personnel across 12 facilities, overseeing judicial security, fugitive apprehension, and high-threat investigations. His steady leadership during defining moments—such as the January 6th Capitol response and the COVID-19 pandemic—ensured operational readiness and continuity under immense pressure. Silverman is also the architect of Silver Shield, a groundbreaking program that merges intelligence-led enforcement with community engagement, fostering trust while enhancing safety. As National President of FLEOA, representing more than 35,000 federal officers across 65 agencies, he has championed legislative reforms, officer wellness, and critical policy changes to improve the lives and effectiveness of law enforcement professionals nationwide. His advocacy reaches from Capitol Hill to the front lines, where he continues to be a powerful voice for federal officers and a unifying force within the homeland security community. Beyond his official duties, Silverman’s dedication to mentorship and public engagement reflects his belief that true public safety begins with investing in people. Through initiatives like the Rising Stars Mentorship Program and partnerships with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, he has inspired the next generation to pursue leadership and service. From his early years protecting the Capitol to his national leadership today, Mathew Silverman has built a legacy defined by compassion, innovation, and an unyielding devotion to mission and country.

Christopher Wallace, Division Chief, Systems Delivery Division, Office of Information Technology, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

In the ever-evolving landscape of homeland security and immigration, Christopher D. Wallace has made a lasting impact by pioneering Citizen Development within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). As Division Chief for Systems Delivery in the Office of Information Technology, Chris has led the strategic integration of enterprise platforms including ServiceNow, Salesforce, UiPath, and Microsoft Power Platform, transforming how USCIS approaches innovation and modernization. His visionary leadership has empowered personnel across the agency to design and implement secure, mission-driven applications that meet emerging needs with agility and precision.

By developing USCIS’s draft policy on Citizen Development and managing the acquisition of professional services through the EPIC contract, Chris established a sustainable framework for innovation—balancing empowerment with governance, compliance, and security. His efforts have reduced dependency on traditional IT pipelines, accelerated solution delivery, and strengthened the agency’s ability to serve applicants and the American public efficiently.

Through his work, Chris has positioned USCIS as a model for how government can harness technology to advance mission outcomes. His approach fosters innovation, collaboration, and transparency while improving data quality, optimizing resources, and empowering employees at every level to drive change. A true thought leader and change agent, Christopher D. Wallace continues to set a new standard for innovation, efficiency, and mission impact across the homeland security enterprise.

Kate Witt, IDEA Division Chief, Refugee, Asylum, and International Operations Directorate, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Kate Witt, has made exceptional contributions to homeland security through her leadership in strengthening national security vetting operations. Her work directly enhances the nation’s ability to identify and prevent threats from entering the United States while improving efficiency and accuracy across the immigration process.

Under Kate’s direction, RAIO IDEA has achieved major advancements in automation, data integrity, and fraud detection. She has led teams that automated the placement and removal of vetting holds, refreshed thousands of expiring security checks, resolved critical data errors, and created innovative tools to identify potential fraud patterns in asylum and refugee applications. These achievements ensure that vetting operations remain thorough, timely, and secure—fortifying one of the government’s most vital lines of defense.

Kate’s deep expertise and unwavering dedication to mission have ensured continuous, accurate, and dependable vetting across USCIS operations. Her leadership exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism and public service, directly contributing to the integrity of the United States’ immigration and national security systems.