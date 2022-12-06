HSToday Special Edition: Electricity Security

Weekend firearms attacks on two power substations in Moore County, N.C., knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents and prompted a local state of emergency. As officials investigate the crime, critical infrastructure operators, emergency managers, law enforcement, and concerned citizens want to know more about threats to electricity infrastructure and preparedness measures.

Homeland Security Today is bringing you this collection of electricity security stories from thought leaders including former Assistant Director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and National Risk Management Center leader Bob Kolasky, former FEMA Administrator Brock Long, North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Senior Vice President and CEO of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC) Manny Cancel, cybersecurity expert Chuck Brooks, and more to advance this critical conversation.

