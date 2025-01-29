HSToday Threat Forecast 2025: The Evolving Threat Landscape in Maritime Security

In 2025, homeland security professionals must remain vigilant in addressing a multifaceted and rapidly evolving maritime threat landscape. Cybersecurity vulnerabilities in port systems, automated cranes, and operational technologies demand robust defenses against state-sponsored actors and cybercriminals seeking to disrupt critical operations. The rise of unmanned systems, including drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, introduces new surveillance and attack capabilities, requiring advanced maritime domain awareness tools and countermeasure strategies. Transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) continue to exploit maritime routes for trafficking, smuggling, and illicit activities, necessitating enhanced collaboration and intelligence-sharing among federal, state, and international partners. Critical infrastructure protection also must remain at the forefront, as infrastructure failures and geopolitical tensions amplify risks to maritime operations and the global supply chain.

Cybersecurity

Integrating automated cranes in maritime ports has revolutionized cargo handling, enhancing efficiency and throughput. However, this reliance on automation and interconnected systems also introduces significant cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Automated cranes operate using complex software, sensors, and Industrial Control Systems (ICS), all potential cyberattack targets. Threat actors, including nation-states and cybercriminal groups, may exploit these vulnerabilities to disrupt port operations, target vessel operations, delay supply chains, or even stage ransomware attacks which can cripple operations and disrupt global trade. Homeland security experts must stay alert and enforce strong cybersecurity protocols to safeguard these essential systems from attacks and tampering.

Unmanned Vehicle Systems -– unmanned surface vessels (USV), autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV)

The increasing use of drones and USVs also presents opportunities and challenges in maritime security. While these technologies can improve surveillance and inspection capabilities, they also can be exploited for smuggling, surveillance, or attacks. Prioritizing implementing counter-drone technologies and establishing robust protocols for detecting and mitigating unauthorized drones, maritime security professionals must develop comprehensive counter-unmanned systems policies, train personnel to detect and mitigate drone-related threats, and ensure all drone operators near critical port infrastructure are appropriately vetted. Coordinated efforts with federal, state, and local agencies are essential for addressing these risks and preventing the exploitation of emerging technologies.

Transnational Criminal Organizations in Maritime

Maritime smuggling of humans and illicit goods, including drugs, weapons, and counterfeit products, is expected to remain a high-priority threat. Homeland security professionals must be prepared to address the increasingly sophisticated operations of transnational criminal organizations (TCOs). With its vast expanses and limited oversight in some regions, the maritime domain remains a favored route for illicit activities. Increasingly deceptive practices, such as falsified manifests, reflagged vessels, and altered Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals (spoofing and “going dark”) by disabling tracking systems, are becoming more sophisticated. Human trafficking networks continue to exploit commercial shipping routes, fishing vessels, and private yachts. They are frequently used to smuggle humans, drugs, and weapons, often under the guise of legitimate shipping operations. Ports and harbors should enhance security by integrating biometric screening technologies, comprehensive cargo inspections, and artificial intelligence-driven anomaly detection to identify irregular patterns in vessel movements and cargo loads. Training port personnel and law enforcement to recognize smuggling indicators will also be critical in disrupting these operations.

Geopolitical Threats to Critical Infrastructure

Geopolitical tensions will continue to influence the maritime security environment. Disputes over territorial waters, illegal fishing, and the potential for state-sponsored sabotage or espionage are growing risks. Additionally, infrastructure competition will likely continue to shape the threat landscape for pipelines and underwater data cables. Often unseen but indispensable to global commerce, energy distribution, telecommunications, and critical maritime infrastructure, it faces heightened risks from state-sponsored adversaries and non-state actors. As global energy markets shift, and offshore oil and gas resources become more vital, pipelines remain targets for physical sabotage and hybrid attacks. Underwater data cables, which carry over 95% of international internet traffic, remain at risk from intentional cuts or espionage efforts. For instance, a small autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) equipped with cutting-edge sensors could map cable routes, while more sophisticated devices could carry out sabotage operations undetected. Collaboration between the private sector, local authorities, and federal agencies is vital to address the risks posed by geopolitical instability and ensure the continuity of global supply chains.

By integrating advanced technologies, fostering interagency partnerships, and prioritizing proactive measures, homeland security professionals can effectively safeguard the integrity and resilience of critical maritime infrastructure and global trade networks against an increasingly complex array of threats.