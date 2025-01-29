46.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
AI and Advanced TechCybersecurity

HSToday Threat Forecast 2025: Threat of Unmanned Aircraft Systems

John Halinski
By John Halinski
Drone monitoring barbed wire fence on state border or restricted area. Modern technology for security. Digital artwork with fictive vehicle.
(iStock Photo)

Last year, the United States got its first real exposure to the threat of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and the reality that the U.S. is woefully incapable of handling this threat currently. The events that transpired in November/December 2024 in and around New Jersey – the drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sightings – highlight the fact that, as a government, we are not prepared to mitigate an active UAS or UAV threat.   

The U.S. has recognized the threat from UAS and created some regulatory structures, interagency working groups, and held a multitude of symposiums, conferences and meetings on the UAS threat. There is still no operational capability to counter UAS threats in real time. For all of their work and millions of dollars spent, we only have a limited capability to mitigate UAS threats. The biggest vulnerabilities and issues as defined during the incidents in New Jersey were:  

  1. No real command, control and communication structure for Counter UAS (C-UAS). Who’s in charge of the mitigation, federal, state or local authorities? Who is making the decisions and who is speaking for the authorities and at what level? New Jersey demonstrated that the state government was left to handle this UAS threat, and the federal government was slow to respond and ineffective when they did. Another communication vulnerability was demonstrated by the fact the media drove this story and that increased hysteria among the population and highlighted our weakness to mitigate it.   
  2. Inability to accurately identify and analyze UAS threats in a timely manner. As witnessed in New Jersey, there was no clear identification process for the UAS threat, and there appeared to be major disorganization among all levels of government on identifying and the analyzing the UAS systems and threat.   
  3. Lack of C-UAS systems that are available to protect infrastructure, particularly at the non-Department of Defense (DoD) and state and local levels. There is a lack of authority to use C-UAS systems even if available. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and some other designated agencies (Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, and the Federal Protective Service) are the only non-DoD entities that have been cleared to mitigate the UAS threat. Additionally, as this threat has not been considered imminent, there are not enough hardware systems that can be deployed to actually handle this theat. Even if they started today and selected C-UAS systems, it would take years to have sufficient numbers to protect critical infrastructure.  

Forecast: The threat of UAS being used as a weapon of destruction will increase significantly in the homeland during 2025. UAS attacks have been used successfully throughout the world and our enemies have witnessed our incapacity to handle this threat. The weakness demonstrated in New Jersey in the response to the UAS threat will only encourage our adversaries to use this “cheap man’s weapon” to exploit our vulnerability. UAVs, such as drones, and UAS are now a fact we must deal with and respond to accordingly.   

Previous article
HSToday Threat Forecast 2025: Sophisticated Cyber Threats Lie Ahead 
John Halinski
John Halinski
Former Deputy Administrator/Deputy Assistant Secretary, Transportation Security Administration After retiring honorably from the Marine Corps in 2004 John Halinski became the Transportation Security Administration’s Representative in Africa and Italy where he continued his work in counterterrorism and helped expand the administration’s operations and increased performance. John launched an operational initiative that emphasized using a risk based approach to security and has resulted in increased efficiency. As Assistant Administrator for OGS from 2008 to 2012, Halinski’s duties included enhancing international transportation security and increasing compliance and engagement. His most notable accomplishments included the improvement of strategies to prevent/suppress all acts of unlawful interference against civil aviation and acting as the U.S. Representative on Aviation Security for the International Civilian Aviation Organization. During his tenure with the TSA John Halinski served as a lead during the Winter Olympics in 2006 and was assigned to be the TSA Representative during the 2006 evacuation of Americans from Lebanon. As a specialist in Aviation John served as chief technical advisor for aviation security during the U.S. State Department’s Open Skies negotiations. John has had a positive impact on the TSA’s response to many major and minor security situations across the globe for over a decade. During the international cargo plot of 2010 he directed the TSA’s response and worked to rebuild Haiti’s transportation security after the devastating earthquake in 2010. He also directed the TSA’s incident response during the attempted terrorist bombing and printer bombing attempt in 2009. After leaving the TSA in 2014 John Halinski became Partner at S&R Investments, LLC, which is a veteran owned company that specializes in consulting, security, intelligence, national defense, risk management, leadership, international affairs and crisis incident management among others. In 2017 he added more responsibilities to his plate by accepting a position as President at Raloid Corp in addition to his Partner duties. Raloid Corp is a high performance metal manufacturing company that produces parts for classified government programs. After his retirement John Halinski made education as much of a priority as his career. He believes knowledge is power and strives to improve his education whenever possible. Before joining the Marines he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Florida. During his time in the military he worked towards and obtained his Master of Science in Strategic Intelligence and International Affairs from the National Intelligence Agency. John seized every opportunity for educational advancement offered to him by the Marines and took classes in Intelligence Studies, Homeland Security/Emerging Threats and earned a certificate in Organizational Leadership.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals