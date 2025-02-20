HSToday Welcomes Former DHS Chief Information Security Officer Kenneth Bible to Editorial Board - HS Today

The Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) Homeland Security Today this morning welcomes former Chief Information Security Officer at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kenneth Bible to its Editorial Board.
“HSToday is proud to add such deep expertise to our work to secure cyberspace. Ken understands and has worked on the priorities, challenges, and needs of missions across the homeland security enterprise. He has worked with other agencies, the contracting community and other stakeholders to address both the threats and opportunities in cyber. We are excited to add his voice to our cyber community’s understanding of our vulnerabilities and how we address them.” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today.
Kenneth Bible, served as the CISO at DHS from January 2021 to March 2024. In 2022, Bible was named Homeland Security Today’s “Human Firewall”, which recognizes exemplary efforts and progress keeping the nation’s cyber infrastructure protected.
Before assuming his role at DHS, Mr. Bible played a pivotal role within the Headquarters Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Information (DCI) as the Assistant Director for the Information Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Division (IC4). Here, he also served as the Marine Corps’ Deputy Chief Information Officer and CISO. In this capacity, Bible formulated and provided extensive policy guidance for IT, cybersecurity, and communications infrastructure and applications. Notably, he spearheaded the delivery of ADVANA, the U.S. Department of Defense’s singular authoritative source for audit and business data analytics. Furthermore, Bible led the reform of the Risk Management Framework across the Marine Corps, guiding the production of the first fully accredited secure software development (DevSecOps) pipelines.
Mr. Bible’s career includes a substantial tenure of almost two decades with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR). Starting as a lead engineer integrating commercial Geospatial Information Systems technology, he progressed to head the Networks Engineering Division of the SPAWAR Systems Center Atlantic. Later, he became the Assistant Program Executive Officer (Engineering) for PEO Enterprise Information Systems, holding the position of the PEO’s chief engineer as assigned by SPAWAR headquarters. Bible’s achievements extend to his role as the chief engineer for the Fleet Environmental Information Management System/Protective Measures Assessment Protocol program, earning the Chief of Naval Operations and Secretary of the Navy Environmental Team Awards in 2008. Beginning his civilian service in 1985 at the former Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he rose to be a nuclear qualified engineering supervisor for three engineering branches, Mr. Bible’s dedication to service led to his appointment as a Senior Leader in 2013 and elevation to the Senior Executive Service in March 2015.
Bible joins a number of distinguished Editorial Board members including former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, former FEMA Administrator Brock Long, and Francis X. Taylor, former head of Intelligence & Analysis for DHS, among others. View the full Editorial Board here.
