Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Interview: INTERPOL Launches Missing Persons Unit

INTERPOL Washington announced the establishment of the Missing Persons Unit (MPU), a new unit dedicated to leveraging the extensive INTERPOL network, cutting-edge technology, and specialized expertise to bolster efforts in locating missing individuals anywhere in the world. “The launch of the MPU marks a significant stride towards enhancing global law enforcement cooperation, bringing closure to families, and ensuring justice for missing persons,” said INTERPOL Washington Director Michael A. Hughes. “By integrating the unit into our operational framework, we are reinforcing our commitment to working with countries all over the globe to build a safer world together.”

HSToday Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk interviewed Assistant Director Daniel Vizzi, a US Marshal running the new unit to find missing persons all over the world.

