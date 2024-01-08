36 F
Iowa School Shooter is Believed to Have Posted an Ominous Tiktok Video Before Killing a 6th Grader and Wounding 7 People

Moments before a 17-year-old unleashed gunfire at Iowa’s Perry High School, killing a sixth grader and wounding seven other people, the student is believed to have posted a foreboding TikTok video.

On the morning shooter Dylan Butler opened fire, a TikTok post believed to be from the shooter shows him inside a school bathroom posing with a blue duffel bag, captioned: “Now we wait.”

The song “Stray Bullet,” by the German band KMFDM, accompanies the post – which has been removed from the platform. The band’s lyrics have also been cited by the student gunmen who carried out the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, where 13 victims were killed, CNN has reported.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

