ISIS Cites Mar-a-Lago Search, Quotes Trump in Declaring U.S. a ‘Banana Republic’ Ready for ‘Islamic Storm’

ISIS referenced last month’s execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and the reactions of former President Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in declaring that the United States has descended into a “banana republic” ripe for an “Islamic storm” in the terror group’s favor.

The latest issue of Voice of Khurasan, published by ISIS’ Khorasan Province, includes an article titled “America from the Land of Free to a Banana Republic” that begins by questioning the division of countries into first-world and third-world classifications, arguing that they support “neo-colonialization.”

“Donald Trump, an ex-US president who gained animalistic pleasure in butchering innocent Muslims of the third world countries, accused their Federal administration of behaving like the corrupt thugs of the third world countries, when on August 8 the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in search of classified documents,” the magazine said. “This ex-president of the US condemned this raid: ‘An assault [that] could only take place in broken, third-world countries.’ He continued to decry that America has ‘now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.'”

Those quotes are from a statement attributed to the former president released by Trump’s Save America PAC on the day of the search.

“Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, lamented on Twitter: ‘This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!!’,” the ISIS-K article said. “Nevertheless, the FBI’s raid for seizure of classified documents is nothing new in unearthing the real picture of the US which is not any less ugly than the third world countries in any sense. The US is an oligarchic country who can choose its president who is a non-taxpaying billionaire running electoral campaign by the taxpayers’ money and it is country whose foreign policy is mainly dictated by the high-tech arms manufacturing corporations who test their weapons on innocent women and children of the third world countries.”

“This is not the first time Trump has become helpless to put the label of ‘Third-World Country’ on his own country,” the terror group continued. “Such was his rhetoric when he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. But Trump is not the only member of the US ruling elite to make use of such vocabulary out of anger due to own impotency. However, by lampooning the third world nations, the US politicians might have forgotten their country’s historical role in creation of the ‘banana republics,’ and they might have overlooked the aftermath of the ‘banana republic’ syndrome present in their own country.”

ISIS-K proceeded to declare that “poverty, healthcare, and other indicators clearly suggest that US citizens are enjoying no better lifestyle than those of the ‘banana republics.'” Three photos of tent encampments sheltering the homeless were included in the article. The terror group then said that “failure in the domestic level” was “the direct outcome” of international security expenditures “especially on the Muslims,” and predicted that citizens living under “severe frustration… looking for a way out from their predicament” could convert in “an Islamic storm.”

“And preventing the repeat of Islamic history on the US soil is far beyond the capacity of the impotent and arrogant US politicians,” ISIS-K added. “And the wind of change can clearly be felt.”

The terror group has recently sounded off on other U.S. domestic matters. In the July Voice of Khurasan issue, ISIS-K called mass shootings and other gun violence in America “tit for tat” and an “‘unwanted’ population control program” that, despite the motives of white supremacist or grievance-driven domestic shooters, is divine retribution for the U.S. war on terror.

After citing gun violence statistics, the article revealed ISIS’ ideological motive in expressing concern about mass shootings committed by perpetrators other than their own operatives, declaring that America “never considered that their pointless war on Islam, in the name of ‘war on terror,’ will be answered in a divinely dictated way, when a shooter having nothing to do with Islam and ‘radicalization’ (in their words) welcomes a mass gathering of US civilians with several rounds of automatic rifle, scoring death toll like the ‘zombies’ do in video games.”

“The Americans will be paid back in such a divine way, from the Lord of the worlds, until they step back from their bellicose foreign policy,” the article concluded.

In a May issue, the magazine invoked recent hot-button elements of the culture war and talking points arising from debate over issues including sex education, LGBT acceptance and the teaching of evolution as the group argued that “democracy and all that emanates from it is retarded and perverse” and attempted to woo recruits to their extremism.

“These democracies teach children, as young as six, about sex and sexually transmitted diseases as part of their curriculum, together with drug abuse in order to prevent the new generation from being influenced by the widespread ills of their societies,” the ISIS-K article said. “There is a culture of free mixing in the educational institutions where they are encouraged to learn, try and test sexual activities between themselves. Homosexuality is taught as something that is normal and part of the genetic makeup and that we should be tolerant of people of such tendencies. The education is secular taught from the angle of atheism using insane and refuted ideas, such as evolution, to try and fill the void.”

“Do you really want to live in a society that has no bounds allowing and tolerating all possible views and practices?” the terror group said.

ISIS-K has also published an article promoting the spread of disinformation as a “duty” of jihadists in order to deceive and ultimately divide their foes and a tactic that should be considered “part of the war policy,” as well as a piece urging a concerted focus on “social media warfare” as critical to advancing on the ideological battlefield and countering the pull of “enchanting” social media influencers.