ISIS Praises Devastation in Ukraine, Accuses West of Defaming Putin, and Welcomes ‘Great War’ Ahead

A new ISIS magazine predicts that Ukraine is just the beginning in terms of a “great war” waged by Russia, China, and North Korea, as the terror group embraces a new world order as divine retribution while criticizing Western media and governments for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “nuthead.”

The cover of the 11th edition of the Voice of Khurasan magazine — published by ISIS-Khorasan’s official media arm, the Al Azaim Foundation — depicts the delivery of military equipment with the headline, “The Black Hole in Ukraine.”

The article states that the Russian invasion proved to be “a blessed war” and a “Crusaders Vs Crusaders war; Crusaders invading Crusaders; Crusaders massacring Crusaders; Crusaders desecrating the sanctity of people of cross.”

“The war started with the Russians aimed at proving their supremacy over America … the world saw the citizens of a well-developed, rich European country running on their feet,” the article said. “…The people, who thought they would never be threatened in their homes, as every threat was set to be removed by their Crusader governments waging their war on terror against Islam, have seen a clear glimpse of war right in their own homes.”

ISIS predicted such bloodshed would expand beyond Ukraine: “Airstrikes, mass graves, cries of injured, unburied corpses, mourning women… all these have become a normal sight in Europe again, although they tried, with all their might, to cease the repeat of the WW-II holocaust. But it will return.”

The terror group called the suffering and war divine intervention and a “great sign,” citing late ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as saying that “everyone who participates in this war against the Islamic State will surely pay dearly, and will regret it.”

“This war not only revealed for the world the enormous amount of lies and fabrications intentioanlly [sic] promoted by the Western media and governments alike to defame their enemies,” the article continued, adding that included saying Putin was “a nuthead, mentally disturbed person and that he’s at the brink of death, being on the last stages of cancer etc.”

“While the Russian and the Chinese governments claim to shifting the world to a non polar era, where there won’t be just a single superpower oppressing the whole world, the Western world has also began to feel the winds of change — a future where they will not easily find their share in oppersion [sic] as they used to find before!” ISIS said, adding that “neither America nor NATO has taken any serious action to drive Russia away from Ukraine but what they have been offering in the name of supporting Ukraine so far is just a bid to avoid or at least postpone the unavoidable war with the Eastern tawaghit [non-Islamic leaders].”

“We see the clear signs of a great war on the horizon — a war not only between the Crusaders here and the Crusaders there, rather the East and the West! Yes the East and the West, as China has started to heavily threaten Taiwan, ready to wage war on her just as Russia did with Ukraine; North Korea is also planning to throw over the Western puppet tawaghit from the throne of South Korea. They all are gathering their forces, and signing new alliance treaties.”

Additionally, the ISIS article noted in regard to an area of growth for the terror group in unstable regions, countries are approaching African governments “to find out who’s in their camp and who’s not?!”

Musing about whether victory for America or Russia would be better for Muslims, the terror group said that instead of picking sides, “Can’t we have our own camp?”

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, ISIS’ weekly al-Naba newsletter predicted that “whatever the result” of the invasion “there is no doubt that there are major consequences of this war.”

Calling Russia’s war on Ukraine “an amusing punishment,” ISIS weighed in on the escalating invasion by warning Muslims against siding with a “crusader” and predicting protracted, destabilizing conflict that will weaken their foes.

The Russian attack on Ukraine was “not surprising,” ISIS continued, calling it part of “the state of the escalating competition between America and Russia to control the countries of Eastern Europe, especially after the policy of ‘support and containment’ that America pursued” was seen as a “major threat” by Russia.

The terror group addressed the issue of taking a side in the war, saying that Muslims shouldn’t favor one over the other — or fight for one over the other — even as some “are waiting for clarity … to decide his position on taking sides for one of the two Crusaders!”

Social media discussions among Islamic extremists ranged from hatred for Russia because of President Vladimir Putin’s alliance with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and their brutal military campaign against Syrians, to not wanting to back Ukraine because President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, Ukrainians served as one of the largest Coalition forces contingents in the Iraq war, and the country is a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.