ISIS Tries to Lure Muslims Fighting for ‘Ultra-Jew’ Ukraine or ‘Useful Idiot’ Kadyrov

ISIS propagandists slammed Muslims who “worship the Ukrainian flag” and fight against Russia on the side of Ukraine’s “ultra-Jew Israeli Zionist supremacist” president in an appeal to try to recruit Tatars, Chechens, and other Muslims fighting on both sides of the war to join the terror group instead.

The new 62-page English-language Voice of Khurasan magazine is the 24th issue produced by ISIS’ Khorasan Province. The article titled “A Message from the Heart to Our Muslim Brothers in Ukraine” opens with an image of nine terrorists involved in the 2016 Paris attacks who were featured in ISIS media at the time, including four Belgian and three French nationals. The byline on the article is “a Sincere Mujahid from the ‘European Dar al-Kufr,'” or land of disbelievers.

The article called it “truly sorrowful to see how many Muslim brothers and sisters remain deaf and blind… certainly the case of those Muslims who joined the ranks of the Russian and Ukrainian kuffar armies, which keep fighting each other over minor worldly issues of pride, territory, and resources, and while joining such ranks of the infidels, they did not pay attention to the nullifier of Islam that they have committed for fighting for sake of Taghut [idolatry].”

“On the one hand, there are thousands of born Muslim Chechens under the command of an ultra-Christian nationalist, imperialist, and former Marxist-Communist like Vladimir Putin, of course,” the article continues. “On the other, thousands of born Muslim Tatars are executing the orders of an ultra-Jew Israeli Zionist supremacist, a ‘comedian’ by the name of Volodymyr Zelensky, who is acting on the stage of the ongoing war as the ‘president’ of his kuffar Christian ‘compatriots’ on behalf, as usual, of the grand strategies of the Jewish global Taghut, which pulls the strings of the Western Taghut as well, embodied by the USNATO (Turkey included)-EU axis. In addition, small groups of Muslim Chechens are engaged with the Ukrainian army, along with Arab and Central Asian Muslims, although the latter are being exploited as cannon fodder also by the Russian kuffar.”

Arguing that the situation is an “extreme level of misguidance reached by the Chechen and Tatar Muslims,” ISIS-K declares that the terror group “has been the ‘rope'” to save them from hell “but to this day they have refused to catch it.”

Much of the article recounts the relationships between Russian leaders and first head of the Chechen Republic Akhmad Kadyrov through the tenure of his son, Ramzan Kadyrov, today. Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is referred to as a “useful idiot” along with Kadyrov, who is accused of orchestrating “the submission of the majority of the Muslim Chechens to the personalistic cult of himself, which he managed to pass off as authentic Islam through the techniques of cognitive and psychological manipulation of the masses suggested by Putin’s intelligence… he far surpassed his father Achmat as a munafiq [false Muslim] and traitor of Islam.”

The ISIS-K article nostalgically lauded the contribution of Chechens to the terror group’s caliphate, stating that “the tens of thousands of Chechen and North Caucasian Muslims, coming en masse also from the European Dar al-Harb, stood out for their discipline, military skills, and resoluteness in adhering to the rules of Qital [fighting] on the battlefield.”

“Moreover, they were the most active and effective in convincing other brothers and sisters to make the Hijrah [migration] to the Sham, and they held leadership roles in the government structure of the Islamic Khilafah,” the article added.

The terror group also noted that late caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi established the “Caucasus Wilayah,” or province, “which reunited within the Islamic Khilafah all the mujahidin hailing from Chechnya and the broader region” and also included jihadists from Central Asia “to bring down the Tawagheet regimes locally and in Russia.” They also praised the Chechen killer of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought “the mujahidin a new possibility to advance His cause,” the terror group insisted, and an opportunity to battle “Kadyrov’s black magic” and his “dynasty patronized by the Taghut Russian regime of Christian kuffar.”

“Equally misguided are the Chechens who are fighting the Russian kuffar at the service of the Ukrainian ones,” the article continued. “If they really want to give Putin the retribution he deserves, they have only one way to go, and this leads to the ‘Caucasus Wilayah’ of the Islamic State. This applies also to the Tatar Muslims, who seem to never learn from their historical mistakes.”

The article accuses Muslims within the Ukrainian army and Tatars of “simply disregarding the Word of Allah the Exalted to worship the Ukrainian flag instead of lifting the banner of the Islamic Khilafah.”

“Not to speak about the Arab and Central Asian Muslims. It is pitiful indeed to see them wandering across the Dunya [worldly life], farther and farther away from the Straight Path… to the extent that they confused Putin and Zelensky with the Caliph they are expected to follow.”

The previous issue of Voice of Khurasan declared that “media knights” for the terror group should redouble their efforts to do battle wielding social media, videos and online publications and could qualify for a reward “equal to that of shooting arrows and in some cases even more than that.”

The same issue also mocked the days-long monitoring and eventual missile takedown of the Chinese spy balloon and said response to the incident gave the terror group questions “about America’s capability of digesting another 9-11 styled heavy blow to its mainland.”

The terror group then said the balloon was a distraction from American domestic problems including “regular mass shooting which has turned out to be one of favorite US leisure activities these days,” the article added, underscoring ISIS-K’s fondness for rolling news headlines in the west into their propaganda.