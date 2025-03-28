Leadership Series: Weathering Turbulent Seas Part 2

Homeland Security Today asked its distinguished leaders to discuss leadership in chaos – what many face in emergency response, disaster, or when impacted by extreme change. This is the second column in a 3-part series to discuss the challenge of continuing to lead through turbulent seas.

Part 2: Leading Teams in Times of Disruption

This blog is the second installment in a three-part series to address the stress associated with rapid change and disruption, and how to successfully lead through turbulent times like the ones we’re currently facing. Part One examined “Leading Oneself,” Part Two addresses “Leading Teams,” and Part Three will discuss “Leading the Organization.”

Times like these are difficult for everyone. Individuals struggle when weathering turbulent seas, and team leaders bear the added responsibility of getting the team through the storm then charting a new course. I like the saying, “There’s no growth in the comfort zone and no comfort in the growth zone.” Yes, change is uncomfortable and perhaps even frightening, like being in a storm at sea. But change and the associated disruption it causes drives personal growth through an abundance of challenges to overcome and opportunities to seize. As the ancient Chinese proverb teaches, “Out of the hottest fire comes the strongest steel.” Here are some ways good team leaders can leverage disruption to draw out the very best in their people.

Core Values



I believe the key to success in weathering turbulent seas is core values—organizational core values and personal core values. Why core values? Because they’re immutable. In a sea of change, core values are your anchor to windward. Your core values determine your character, and your character drives the kind of leader you’ll become. Adhering to your core values despite temptations to compromise them will build trust and enable you to become the leader people respect and follow because they want to, not because they must.

I’m inspired by a longtime mentor, Rear Admiral, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve (ret.) Rich Schneider. Rich served as president of Norwich University for 20 years, and we worked together while I was superintendent at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Recently, Rich and I shared thoughts about the change and disruption people are experiencing with the new Administration. Rich hearkened back to something he learned from his mentor, U.S. Army General (ret.) Gordon Sullivan, who served as the 32nd Chief of Staff of the Army.

General Sullivan taught his people that when navigating the uncharted waters of change, it’s important to fall back on the familiar; the things that don’t change. He found success in focusing his people on the Army’s core values. In Rear Admiral Schneider’s words, “When a lot of things are changing, you’ve got to tell people what is not changing; you must give them things to hold onto. Core values are like handrails aboard ship. They keep us moving (forward) while everything is moving.”

I can attest to that. During the toughest times in my Coast Guard career, I leaned on the Service’s core values of Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. They never steered me wrong. Likewise, my personal core values of Hard Work, Perseverance, Honesty, and Humility helped me succeed and kept me grounded when surrounded by change and disruption.

People Matter



Like links in a chain, people with different experiences and ways of thinking can form a team that is far stronger than the sum of its parts. But the chain is only as strong as the weakest link. Each link matters. The links need polishing and tightening to maintain the strength of the chain when placed under the stress of a load. A good team leader, like a good maintenance person, will ensure every member of the team is properly prepared and ready to perform to the best of their ability under strain. How? By ensuring everyone knows they matter.

When placed under strain, members of a team can feel stretched and even ready to break under the load. In chaotic times they might feel lonely and forgotten. The team leader must push through the disruption, grab peoples’ attention, and convince them what they’re doing matters…that they matter. That requires the team leader to earn team members’ trust by believing in them and understanding them.

Communicating with each team member to learn why they are stressed and exhausted is a good start. Are they experiencing physical, emotional, mental, or spiritual exhaustion? Having an honest discussion about what’s bothering people can help build a stronger relationship and enable the team leader to provide appropriate resources and/or accommodations. Once a team leader focuses intently on helping people understand that they matter and what they do matters, individual wellness improves, performance rises, and outcomes are achieved.

It’s not easy to convince people they matter and what they do matters when their organization is being criticized, and people are being fired or laid off. It’s even harder for team leaders to connect personally when some or all members are working remotely. Although there are those who may not want to return to in-person work, having the team together is an opportunity for the team leader to keep members focused and help everyone thrive.

Look in the mirror: Being a team leader is both a privilege and an opportunity. It comes with significant responsibility. During times of change and disruption, the workforce needs leaders of character who can motivate others. What more can you do to become the leader your team follows because they want to, not because they must?

Please join me again next time for Weathering Turbulent Seas – Part Three – Leading the Organization in Times of Disruption.

If you enjoyed this post, please visit my website where you can buy my book, Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, and sign up for my mailing list: https://sandrastosz.com/book/breaking-ice-and-breaking-glass/