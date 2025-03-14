Leadership Series: Weathering Turbulent Seas Part I

Homeland Security Today asked its distinguished leaders to discuss leadership in chaos – what many face in emergency response, disaster, or when impacted by extreme change. This is the first column in a 3-part series to discuss the challenge of continuing to lead through turbulent seas.

Part I: Leading Oneself in Times of Disruption

This blog is the first installment in a three-part series to address the stress associated with rapid change and disruption, and how to successfully lead through turbulent times like the ones we’re currently facing. Part One will examine “Leading Oneself,” Part Two “Leading Teams,” and Part Three “Leading the Organization.” So please stay tuned!

Dealing with Disruption

These are turbulent times. I know that many people, especially those serving in the government or associated with the government, are experiencing stress and anxiety. Some are losing their jobs or contracts, others are being told their performance isn’t up to par, and many are uncertain about what will happen next. It’s hard to even know what to say given these extraordinary circumstances, but I want to do my part to help by offering some insights and providing some resources that served me well during turbulent times in my career.

Although disruptive, change is common. Often, it’s gradual, sort of like gaining a few pounds—you don’t notice it until you step on the scale. One adapts more easily to gradual change, even if the impact is substantial. Look at all the enhancements to homeland security—including creating a new cabinet-level department that combined 22 independent agencies into one organization—that our nation has experienced in the two decades since the terrorist attacks of 9-11. Those changes were substantial, but they happened over time and people could adjust. When the onset of change is rapid, as has been the case since the start of this new Administration, the impact is immediate, disruptive, and even chaotic.

History Repeats Itself

Thirty years ago, I experienced a situation similar to what is happening today. I was a mid-level leader reporting in from business school to a demanding, high visibility new job in the Coast Guard’s office of Program Review. It was 1994, following the Clinton-Gore administration’s launch of the National Partnership for Reinventing Government, which was powered by the Government Performance and Results Act. The intent was to reinvent government by streamlining processes and cutting bureaucracy, starting with organizations such as the Agency for International Development…sound familiar? Yes, history repeats itself.

Transitioning from Stability to Chaos

The Coast Guard was required to streamline, too. The Service was directed to cut 4,000 people and $400 million dollars over four years. At the time the Coast Guard workforce numbered about 38,000 and the budget was about $3.7 billion. That’s a lot of cutting for a Service that was already lean. The pressure was overwhelming. My mentor, Rick, who had been with the office for a year or two, counseled me by saying, “Your symptoms are normal; everyone here feels stressed at first.” How comforting to know it wasn’t just me!

Transitioning almost overnight from the structure and stability of graduate school to the chaos of being on the leading edge of streamlining the entire organization was the most disruptive period I ever faced. But Rick was right. Eventually I adapted to the new job. As my confidence grew, my anxiety lessened. I discovered that the disruption created unexpected opportunities for motivated people to learn, grow, and excel.

It’s not easy, but here are a few thoughts on how you, too, can combat stress and thrive by seizing the opportunities that appear when a system is disrupted.

Drawing upon Emotional Intelligence

During times of significant change and disruption, I’ve found it useful to tap into the components of emotional intelligence. These include self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Seeking to understand the rationale of those making the change, while also showing empathy for those going through the change enables one to come to terms with the situation—like it or not—and move forward. In my position as a program reviewer, I worked hard to meet the people running the programs and learn as much as I could about those programs.

I wanted to build trust with the program managers by showing them I valued the work they were doing, and that I understood the stress they were experiencing regarding whether their program would survive the cuts. I took the time to explain the situation as well as I could and partnered with them to make informed decisions as to how and if their programs fit into the new order. Even if programs had to be cut, I believe I still had the respect of the program managers, and that meant a lot to me.

The Control Paradox

You can’t control how others act or what they do, but you have the power to control how you react. That mantra guided me through the tough times in my career. But it wasn’t enough; I still found it hard to deal with things beyond my control. One day, when I was in that stressful job as a program reviewer, a package arrived in the mail. On opening it, I found a beautiful plaque inscribed with an inspirational verse known as the Serenity Prayer:

God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.

A dear friend, Andy, sent me the plaque, hoping the verse would help me manage frustration with things beyond my power to change. He knew I’d become unduly focused on gaining more control, mistakenly believing that would make work and life better. The paradox was that rather than more control, I needed a better understanding of control, as the Serenity Prayer taught me. I needed to spend more time on the things I could control, like making good choices, working hard and persevering, and less time on things I couldn’t control like the disruption caused by the Clinton-Gore program to reinvent and streamline government.

I kept the treasured Serenity Prayer plaque on my wall for years, through many military moves. It inspired me to loosen my grip and let go instead of holding on.

The Five Stages of Grieving

For those feeling a sense of loss during these times of disruption, I recommend the model, “The Five Stages of Grieving,” developed by noted psychologist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross. First used to help people with terminal illness face their own death, it has been adapted to deal with all types of grief. The five stages – denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance – don’t necessarily have to happen in that order, and a person may not experience all five stages. But it helps to understand there are stages to grieving, and that yes, “your symptoms are normal.”

It was hard for me to be part of the task force ordered to make deep cuts to my beloved Coast Guard back in the mid-1990’s—it was a time of grieving for many. But I passed through some of those five stages and emerged with a healthy sense of inner peace. And thankfully, the Coast Guard grew stronger over the years despite those cuts.

Look in the mirror: Which of these tools will you draw upon to be more resilient during times of disruption?

Please join me again next time for Weathering Turbulent Seas – Part Two – Leading Teams in Times of Disruption.

If you enjoyed this post, please visit my website where you can buy my book, Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters, and sign up for my mailing list: https://sandrastosz.com/book/breaking-ice-and-breaking-glass/