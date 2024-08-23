Leading with Character: A Voice of Inspiration

I strive to be optimistic, which can be hard at times given the state of our world and here in America, the state of our civil society. Pessimism and negativity can bleed over into the workplace. Thus, I constantly seek inspiration to help me become a better person and a better leader. Recently, I came across a quote by a man considered to be one of the most inspiring leaders of character the world has ever known: Martin Luther King, Jr.

On April 3rd, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee Martin Luther King delivered what would be his last speech before his premature death by assassination. In it, he encouraged the crowd to be optimistic during troubled times with a timeless message of hope, “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” That’s what I call the voice of inspiration!

Only When it is Dark Enough Can You See the Stars

Serving at sea in the US Coast Guard, I spent many dark nights sailing across the vast Pacific Ocean to Antarctica and the Arctic, through the treacherous waters of Lake Superior, in the frigid Gulf of Maine, and all over the tropical Caribbean Sea. In my earlier years, I used a sextant to navigate by the stars. I’d wait for the exact moment when it became just dark enough to see the brightest navigational stars, then “reduce” them down to lines of position that fixed the location of the ship at sea. Thus, I’m inspired by Martin Luther King’s analogy about the stars guiding us when darkness descends. If we’re optimistic, we can view the darkness as an enabler to see the light beyond, to reach high and to use those stars to guide us in steering a steady course to a better future.

The Power of Optimism

Optimism, which translates to positivity and a whole lot more, is perhaps the most important trait in a leader. Because without optimism there can’t be pride. Pride in who we are as individuals, as a team, as a family, as a community, as a nation. Pride in our shared values, even if there are differences between us on how to live those shared values.

Martin Luther King delivered a message of hope during dark times 56 years ago, inspiring millions and leaving an indelible mark on our society. Today, we’re still facing some dark times, and we need leaders like him who can unite people through enthusiastic optimism, not divide them through discouraging pessimism.

Seek the Light

We need leaders of character who inspire by lifting others up, not by bringing others down. Each of us can help make the world a better place, as Martin Luther King envisioned. We should accept we can’t change what we can’t control. We can’t control the darkness, but we can choose to seek the light. So, start today with what you can control. Start in the workplace with your team, in your community with your fellow citizens, and at home with your family. Reach for those bright stars and use them to fix your position, steady your course, and guide you as a leader.

Look in the mirror: What’s one thing you can do as a leader to inspire your people to reach for the stars?

Please join me again next week for more on Leading with Character.

