Parade Shooter Had Second Rifle, Disguised Self in Women’s Clothes to Flee Attack, Police Say

The man suspected of killed six people and wounding more than 30 after opening fire on the Fourth of July parade Monday in Highland Park, Ill., “pre-planned this attack for several weeks” and wore a disguise of women’s clothing and possibly a long wig in order to escape the scene by blending into the crowd, police said.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, of Highwood, Ill., also had a second rifle in his car when he was apprehended by police hours after the parade attack, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Chris Covelli said at a press conference today.

Both that weapon and the rifle dropped at the scene of the attack were legally purchased locally on separate occasions by Crimo, he said, along with handguns that were recovered at Crimo’s residence.

The mass shooting began at 10:14 a.m. during the parade; Covelli said that the community “has been absolutely terrific” in assisting investigators by turning over both cell phone video and static video from businesses’ cameras. While investigators are still working to construct the timeline, Covelli said the shooter brought a high-powered rifle “similar to an AR-15” to the scene and climbed the fire escape ladder at one of the businesses along the parade route. He fired over 70 rounds during the attack, and the selection of victims “appears to be completely random.”

After dropping the rifle, Covelli said the shooter, dressed in women’s clothing “to conceal facial tattoos” and escape, blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother’s house, where he borrowed her car.

“He wore that in an attempt to conceal himself,” Covelli said of the women’s clothes, adding later that since witnesses described a long-haired shooter “a wig isn’t out of the question.” A photo of Crimo’s arrest shows him clad in a black shirt, red undershirt, and black pants, with at least chin-length hair.

#BREAKING: just got this from a source showing the arrest happening about 45 mins ago. That’s Robert Crimo face down on Hwy 41, after he was spotted by a North Chicago officer. #HighlandPark @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/lIpyaCyL16 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) July 5, 2022

When Crimo went to his mother’s house there was “no indication he provided any information to her.” An alert member of community saw the vehicle and called 911; it was then spotted by a North Chicago police officer, and Crimo was stopped and taken into custody.

Covelli said that “there are no indications there was anyone else involved in this attack” as investigators are still developing leads and “very critical information.”

“At this point we have not developed a motive from him,” he said, stating that as conversations with the suspect continue authorities “have no information to suggest” the shooter was motivated by religion, race, or any other hatred toward a protected status.

Crimo, who posted videos online under the name Awake The Rapper, most recently posted a music video set in an empty classroom, holding an American flag over his shoulder and wearing tactical gear.

Another animated video depicts a school shooter opening fire and then lying in a pool of blood after being confronted by police.

Crimo was also active on other forms of social media, including hosting his own Discord server, and also posted frequently to a message board — including posting a video of a beheading last week — that discussed graphic depictions of murder, suicide and death.

Covelli said police are reviewing the videos and posts. “Those are going to be a part of any investigation,” he said. “We’ll look at them and see what they reveal.”

Asked whether local police received any tips before the shooting from citizens concerned about the content, Covelli said they had not. “We were not made aware of these videos,” he said.

Officials are expected to announce charges against Crimo later today.

“Yesterday’s celebration of our nation was punctured by tragedy, with yet another mass shooting,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement today. “In Highland Park, Illinois, families gathered for a patriotic Fourth of July parade fell victim to gunfire and profound loss. We commend the exceptional work of law enforcement to respond to this violence.”

“The security of our homeland requires more; it requires all of us, together, to address the epidemic of targeted gun violence, including the development and implementation of new community-based models of prevention and intervention,” Mayorkas continued. “The Department of Homeland Security will redouble its work in this critical area and help lead the effort to prevent violence in communities across our country.”