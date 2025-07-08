Speaking as a fearlessly defiant and obstinate nation, Iran held the world’s attention after announcing their plans to build a third nuclear enrichment facility in efforts to advance their weapons program. This announcement followed the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) censure of Iran’s longstanding failures to comply with its nuclear non-proliferation treaty obligations. i Moving at breakneck speed, and in less than a few hours on June 12th, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, followed by U.S. Operation Midnight Hammer. ii The June 21st U.S. Joint Forces military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan were stealthy and unprecedented. iii Recent information shared by the Department of Defense (DOD) provided more detailed information on the bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites, which were planned with over 15 years of scientific research devoted explicitly to those targets, utilizing exquisite military capabilities held only by the United States.iv Such precision and lethality should give pause to the most battle-hardened foe. Immediately following these attacks, and minus their bravado after a reeling setback, U.S. actions held the Iranian regime’s full attention, and it was long overdue. During his address to the Nation, a somber President Trump summarized the mission’s objectives of destroying Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and stopping the world’s number one sponsor of terror from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Combined with Israel’s preliminary attacks, U.S. actions further derailed an existential nuclear threat while publicly holding Iran accountable for their atrocities against U.S. servicemen and women. In doing so, he did what both previous Democrat and Republican administrations have failed to do – clarify the problem and name the assailant. One’s opinion of the current administration depends on their perspective, with many polarizing and personal factors at play. This event is no different; however, credit should be given when it’s due. U.S. Presidents are supposed to speak up, hold our enemies accountable, and protect the country from existential threats. While future results are uncertain, there is hope that U.S. actions combined with secret diplomacy will encourage Iran to return to the negotiating table. This article will endeavor to explore the basic tenets of Iran’s revolution, the exportation of its revolution, its political nuclear ambitions and lastly, how such political systems are subject to change.

Lest We Forget

Since its inception, the current Iranian regime, born during the Islamic revolution of 1979, has been the primary sponsor of barbarity and savagery against both civilian and military targets like no other. Revised causality estimates from the Iraq war, many now declassified, have been attributed to Iran’s direct killing of at least 608 American troops in Iraq between 2003 and 2011; the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dunsford, testified before Congress that most likely there were many more.v Overall, Tehran is to blame for 17 percent of all U.S. service personnel deaths between 2003 and 2011. The U.S. figure is in addition to the “thousands” of Iraqi troops and civilians killed in attacks by Iranian proxy forces. vi

Exporting the Revolution

“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” vii –President John F. Kennedy, Speech, March 13, 1962

Today’s Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), and its political regime is a product of the Iranian revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a popular Shia Muslim cleric, whose return from exile in February 1979 deposed the former Shah of Iran, who was accused of being a brutal tyrant and corrupt puppet of the United States. Khomeini’s ascension to power ended over 2,500 years of rule by a monarch in what had formerly been known as the ancient Persian Empire. Upon seizing power, a new constitution was approved by the Iranian people, establishing a theocratic form of government with the Ayatollah Khomeini as the Supreme Leader. To cement the new regime’s hold on power, a series of purges, trials and executions were conducted. “These actions affected as many as 4,500 military personnel and nearly 6,000 activists, effectively eliminating any remaining opposition.” viii During that same year, a group of students directed by Khomeini stormed the U.S. Embassy in Iran, holding captive 55 American hostages for a period of 444 days, thereby ending diplomatic relations with the United States.ix

Since that time, successive regimes have carried forth the vision of the first President of the Islamic Republic, Bani Sadr, to export the revolution to those countries with a predominantly Shia Muslim population, which at that time, included Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain and North Yemen. This vision now includes “all meek and Muslim nations of the world.”x In collaboration with its Supreme Leader, the former President of Iran stated his vision for the revolution, which continues to this day:

Our revolution will not win unless it is exported. We are going to create a new order in which deprived people will not always be deprived. As long as our brothers in Palestine, Afghanistan, the Philippines, and all over the world have not been liberated, we Iranians will not put down our arms. We give our hand to deprived people all over the world. xi

Many Western diplomats and politicians have hoped for a less radical and confrontational political regime in Iran. However, it has maintained its disdain for the West and what it believes to be a decadent and corrupt government. The movement’s original leaders emphasized that the revolution was grounded in Islamic ideology and represented a spiritual awakening. Scholars argue that Iran’s foreign policy is designed to uphold these ideals. Therefore, the state’s ideology is its religion. Today, leaders in Tehran still believe “it can assert regional influence through its determination to sustain a nuclear program and continue in its quest to become a Middle East power broker by flaunting its resistance to Israel.” xii

Research indicates Iran’s leaders still firmly believe they must export their revolution lest they become isolated in an environment of unfriendly regimes. Therefore, ‘face-saving’ rhetoric and ‘soft’ reprisals against U.S. targets are taken to placate their supporters.xiii The leaders of Iran advocate that their revolution is unique in that “rather than seizing power through a military coup, they achieved their goal through mass mobilization of society.” xiv

Studying this revolt is crucial to understanding the mode of how autocratic regimes exit and may ultimately be replaced.

How the Mighty Fall

Within Iran’s theocratic regime, its unelected autocrats cannot be voted out of power. Due to frustrations with strongmen and the destruction they cause, a call for removal by force may be considered by opposing governments. The premise is that once removed, the political system will change for the better and democracy will naturally take its course. Research indicates this is not correct, as the way a leader exits “impacts the future political trajectory of the country.” xv Indeed, data suggest that mass revolt initiated by a country’s populace is the most effective way to oust an autocratic regime and begin the process of political change. Iran’s revolution was not a military coup d’état led by insider-led elites who gave up a sitting leader in exchange for one of their own. It was a total overthrow of the monarchical system, installed by the West, to benefit what it perceived as a politically and economically superior choice. Key research conducted by scholars Andrea-Kendall-Taylor and Erica Frantz, in their research article “How Autocracies Fall,” denotes:

When mass-led actions like revolts accompany autocratic leader ousters, the ramifications for the political system are much greater than when leaders exit via insider-led actions. In about 85 percent of cases in which leaders have fallen victim to a revolt, the political regime—or the main players and the rules they follow—has been swept away with them, typically ushering in a new way of doing business. In contrast, when coups oust leaders, the same general system persists about half the time—xvi

These findings are significant because they reinforce the notion that a country’s success is best achieved through its citizenry. The authors offer successful examples of such ousters, including: “the Shah of Iran in 1979, President Ratsiraka in Madagascar in 1993, President Suharto in Indonesia in 1998, and President Bakiyev in Kyrgyzstan in 2010.” xvii However, such change will require great courage, sacrifice and for some, their very lives.

Final Thoughts

Current events within the Middle East are continuing at breakneck speed, with political interplay and diplomatic intrigue between Israel, Iran, and the United States changing minute by minute. The military strikes of Operation Rising Lion and Midnight Hammer have undoubtedly dealt Iran a significant blow; however, it does not seem to have tamped down their regime’s ambition to restart its nuclear program. The additional threat of Israel killing their Supreme Leader, wisely stopped by the U.S. President, who was either correctly advised or knew intuitively it would not work, did not appear to frighten Iran either.

In conclusion, we can surmise that if the use of overwhelming military force and the killing of their Supreme Leader doesn’t cause change, we are left with the thing they fear most – their own people.

(The author is responsible for the content of this article. The views and ideas expressed are his own and do not reflect the official policy or position of the National Intelligence University, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the Joint Staff, the U.S. Government, or any associated government agency, or any commercial or private sector corporation.)

