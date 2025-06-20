Reflecting back to 2020, as cities across the nation grappled with waves of civil unrest, I was charged to lead the Emergency Management team in City of Chicago where we found ourselves at the center of a complex and evolving challenge. From this local experience, invaluable lessons emerged—lessons that hold relevance for emergency managers and homeland security professionals facing similar tensions anywhere, anytime.

It began with a stark realization: civil unrest is not just another incident. It is a dynamic, unpredictable incident that tests every facet of emergency management. Early on, we recognized that preparedness was our strongest asset. We were used to protests in the City, this was something we had revisited time and time again reviewing the Emergency Operations Plan and building out exercises to test the systems in place. Investing time in preplanning, resource identification, and establishing clear communication pathways laid the groundwork for a resilient response.

As the unrest continued to unfold, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) transformed into the city’s nerve center—a hub where real-time information flowed in and critical decisions were made. It was in the long hours we identified opportunities to build out a better common operating picture leveraging ESRI’s mapping and integration tools, to support the situation on the ground. This clarity provided decision makers with additional information to support deployment of recourses throughout the activations and adapt to a dynamic and changing situation. It took communication and coordination to build on an evolving incident.

But no single agency could tackle the unrest alone. The evolving incident underscored the necessity of interagency collaboration, from law enforcement, public safety, infrastructure, and utilities to state and federal partners. Each stakeholder brought unique capabilities, and their seamless coordination proved essential in managing and coordinating the crisis.

Yet, perhaps the greatest challenge was adapting to the incident’s inherent unpredictability. Plans were not rigid scripts but flexible frameworks, allowing the team to pivot as the situation evolved. Adaptability ensured that response strategies remained effective despite shifting dynamics.

As the unrest subsided, attention turned to recovery—a process that required balancing immediate needs like reopening essential services with the longer-term goal of rebuilding community resilience. The team understood that recovery was not an endpoint but a continuum of the incident as all incidents and disasters start local and end local.

Throughout, the importance of data-driven decisions and consistent communication became abundantly clear. Accurate, timely information and sustained engagement with city leadership and command structures were the glue holding the response together.

Today, as cities like Los Angeles face similar challenges, the lessons from civil unrest in 2020 serve as a powerful reminder: civil unrest can happen anywhere, at any time, and preparedness starts with a conversation today. By embracing comprehensive planning, fostering collaboration, and remaining adaptable, Emergency Managers can manage the consequences of an incident that is ever changing.

If you seek to strengthen your own plans or learn more about resource identification during civil unrest, reaching out and sharing experiences can make all the difference. After all, every incident is unique, but the principles of effective emergency management remain universal.

Key Considerations for Emergency Managers

Prioritize preparedness by developing comprehensive Emergency All Hazards / All Risk Plans aligned with FEMA CPG 101 guidelines.

Establish an Emergency Operations Center as the nerve center for real-time information and decision-making.

Create and maintain a common operating picture to clearly identify affected areas and coordinate resources effectively.

Foster strong interagency collaboration across law enforcement, public safety, infrastructure, utilities, and government partners.

Remain adaptable to the unpredictable nature of civil unrest, adjusting strategies as situations evolve.

Plan for both short-term recovery (reopening essential services) and long-term resiliency (community rebuilding).

Use accurate, timely data to guide decisions and maintain consistent communication with leadership and stakeholders.

Sustain staffing and relationships throughout the duration of the response to ensure continuity.