COLUMN: Dear FEMA Leadership

I see you. Thank you. Let’s face it, it’s a tough time for FEMA. Disasters have become more frequent, diverse, and challenging. The weight of these have taken a toll. And now politicians and pundits are all weighing in on the future of FEMA. Most recently, of course, FEMA employees are facing the shock and awe of terminations in a manner and scope never previously conceived or implemented.

It is this last topic I want to write to you about in this public letter. You got this. I know you got this. While I thank you for your leadership and management in uncertain times, I recognize that this is not just happening to your staff, or some of FEMA, but rather to all of you. I trust that you are doing all of the things I will include here, but I am sharing to help make sure that every leader, every manager, at every level, has thought about each of these considerations. My time at FEMA is barely fading away in the rearview mirror, and yet I still recall that in a crisis, even those of us in leadership may forget an idea or two in the fog of rapid response. And even if you have every one of these handled perfectly, I still leave you with my gratitude, and perhaps some of these ideas will support other federal agencies.

Whether you are religious, spiritual, or secular, a snippet from the Serenity Prayer is a good beginning, the strength to accept what can’t be changed, the courage to change what can, and the wisdom to know the difference. You cannot be judged and do not allow yourselves to be judged by anyone who is not walking in your shoes. With that foundation, I share a few thoughts for consideration.

Departing Staff and Team Members

At a time in our history when the Golden Rule has been trampled by some, it remains our best friend as we decide what steps to take, by simply treating others the way would want to be treated. Stressful times call for simple solutions.

I see you. I know many of you are doing these things. First, be there physically to greet them and help them when they come in to turn in equipment and badging. The best thing any of us can do at that moment is to listen. A few might feel relief. Many will likely be worried about finances. Others may be more focused on the lack of health care. The majority will feel some level of rage to the false references to performance in their termination notices. And I am sure that virtually every single one of them will be worried about the impact to survivors, communities, programs and peers as a result of their departure. Let them vent. Don’t take it personal. It isn’t against or about you.

Every first-line supervisor leader has an opportunity to provide an unsolicited Letter of Recommendation and offer to be a reference. Verbally assure them of their stellar performance as well. If you can have that in hand the day that sign out, it will lessen the sting. But it is never too late. Make sure you have all of their contact information for that, as well as if you get an opportunity to bring some back on appeal and/or different hire. Remind them that the pendulum swings back and forth. I would not go so far as to provide optimism but at least encourage them to be aware of endless possibilities. While some positions are being terminated others in the federal government are hiring. Without giving too much hope you can still advise them that there are versions of the future where they may be offered their job back. Let them know you will do everything to support that and within your authority make it happen. Prepare the office environment for their potential return and let them know you are thinking that far ahead.

Proved them with every conceivable resource, right, doctrine, and opportunity, covered more in sections below.

Finally, thank them for what they did for you, for FEMA, for states, for survivors, and for their nation. Thank them on behalf of the millions of Americans who stand with them. Give them your personal contact information and shake their hand or hug them, until you see them again.

Remaining Staff and Team Members

The same thoughts that are going through your head are going through theirs. When is the next shoe going to drop. Survivor guilt. Who is taking over the workload of departing team members. We were already overwhelmed before this. Know that they are on social media chat groups for federal government workers and myriad other social media sources to get information, to vent, and to explore options. Know that much of that is accurate and some of it is not. Know that they now feel forced to hide all of their personal opinions and affiliations outside of work for fear of retaliation if they do not demonstrate that they are fully aligned with the politics of this Administration. Understand and expect that every single one of them is looking for and applying for other jobs. Yet most want to stay if they can. Understand that the sick leave. vacation leave, and compensation time-off days will be requested and taken in increasing numbers. Approve them whenever you possibly can and do not judge them for putting their family and financial future first. They have made sacrifices for others more than most.

They are angry with the way this is all happening and at those in the nation who are treating them with disrespect. A heavy price of leadership is to keep your calm and focus when others cannot. There will be work that cannot be accomplished. There may be tragic consequences. Remind them and yourself that it is not the fault of FEMA employees or any federal government civil servants. You can’t always fix what you did not break. Politicians did this.

They need the same balance of hope and realism as those who have departed. Some of them may be next. And it could be swift. Some of them may continue to work there another fifteen years until they choose to retire. In the meantime, remind them that they are valued, not just as workers, but as people too. Be honest and realistic, without making promises.

They want to know how what they hear in the news will affect them. They know that there is about a two-day gap between when something surfaces publicly until they receive actionable guidance. Do everything in your power to narrow that window.

Work with them to define meaningful work plans that are survivor focused and/or supporting the states. As awful as the mantra FEMA Flexible has always been, it is also at the core of their strength. Like you, they’ve got this. All they need is constant, fast, meaningful answers and guidance. Work with them to identify priorities and the restructuring of responsibilities.

Future

Everyone, those gone, those still at work, people in FEMA, other people in the federal government, and even those of us outside of the government want to know what the future holds.

Everyone.

But there is no crystal ball. No one predicted all of the actions, consequences, second and third order effects of the last two months. These are unpredictable times. You can’t answer that question for them and any effort to speculate is wasted. Be cautious, honest, and focus on today. Collaborate with your teams on deliberate planning, to include back-up plans and back-up to back-up plans. Work together to create the best version of the future within your sphere of authority and mission.

As each future arrives be agile in your adaptation and kind in your delivery.

Rights and Tools

I imagine that your Human Resources (HR) has this well in hand. But I also imaging that it is a constantly shifting target. Demonstrate to your teams that you are doing everything in your power to provide them with any and all information that can empower them to make the best decisions. Those who are leaving cannot depend on government links since there is no assurance they will still be functional and available tomorrow. Try to provide materials in hard copy personnel transition packages.

Make sure all of this includes details on OPM’s Employee Rights & Appeals . In particular, make sure they are well versed about employees working during their probationary/trial periods generally not covered under 5 CFR parts 432 or 752 of the Code of Federal Regulations. Except for certain circumstances, if an action is warranted against a probationer, he or she can appeal the termination to the Merit Systems Protection Board only if the action is based on marital status or partisan political affiliation.

Employees may introduce evidence in response to and in defense against an agency action by providing evidence such as a new fact or set of facts to defeat actions taken against them, (e.g., an adverse action under 5 CFR part 752 or a performance-based action under 5 CFR part 432), even if the facts supporting the actions are true. This is called an affirmative defense. Affirmative defenses include claims that the agency action was contrary to the law or that a harmful procedural error occurred.

It is also essential that employees fully understand guidance to Federal agencies regarding Reduction in Force (RIF). This becomes crucially important should a wrongfully terminated employee be offered their job back, they may be hesitant to return with a potential looming RIF on the horizon, until they learn that should they later be let go through a RIF, the benefits and entitlements may be very different and more rewarding.

Lastly, encourage them to reach out to their Union. Most employees never interact directly with their Union. If ever there was a time, now is it.

Assuming all of this has been done, perhaps one or more of the following resources is new to you.

Resources

HSToday has created a Job Board for Homeland Security Jobs, where both Job Seekers and Employers can connect. The Job Seekers can post their resumes. Employers can post open positions. Individuals can also sign up for a weekly HSToday Jobs Newsletter. This is the first place I would check.

The Partnership for Public Service has created a Federal Employee Resource Hub with a wealth of information on Rights and Responsibilities, Due Process, and more. Here, too, individuals can sign up to Stay Informed and attend free webinars.

Civil Service Strong also shares a bevy of Resources for Civil Servants that includes Fact Sheets, Analysis, Community Support, Notices, Rights, and Events on several relevant topics. Like the other two resources, individuals can sign up to stay informed.

To All FEMA Employees

To all employees, FEMA and other Federal, I want to leave you with this postscript. There are millions and millions of people who care about you and thank you for the work you have done, are doing, and will do. We see you too. We thank you too. We are in debt to you for the sacrifices you have made. Recently, I wrote about FEMA Truth and how Federal Employees are Heroes. I will keep writing and advocating. HSToday will keep championing and helping.

Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” He also said, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” I have infinite hope for your futures and passionately believe that your staircase will lead to great things. Thank you.

Dan Stoneking is the Owner and Principal of Stoneking Strategic Communications , the Author of Cultivate Your Garden: Crisis Communications from 30,000 Feet to Three Feet , the Founder and Vice President of the Emergency Management External Affairs Association , and an Adjunct Professor in the Communications Department at West Chester University.