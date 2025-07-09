State-backed actors and disinformation-for-hire networks are already using deepfakes in real operations. The tools are public, the threat is active and we are not ready.

We’ve Entered a New Phase of Information Warfare

We are now operating in a world where seeing is no longer believing. State-backed actors and disinformation-for-hire networks are already using deepfakes in real operations. The tools are public, the threat is active, and we are not ready. State actors and disinformation-for-hire groups are actively deploying deepfakes, not just as test cases, but as real tools in live operations.

These are not future threats. They are present-day capabilities, and they are accelerating.

You may have spotted some; however, it is worth remembering that you probably weren’t the target audience. The target audience has already observed it, reacted, and moved on. Recent examples from Russia/Ukraine and Iran/Israel have demonstrated the pace and capability available to every information actor.

The Toolkit is Public, and That’s the Problem

You no longer need a cyber lab or state-level funding to create a deepfake. Tools like DeepFaceLab and Avatarify are being used in real-world campaigns, and complete tutorials are readily available. Pre-trained models, plug-and-play workflows, and community support all exist in plain sight.

Telegram groups share operational advice. GitHub hosts codebases. Discord servers help users troubleshoot. Freelancers openly advertise synthetic content as a service.

The barrier to entry has collapsed, and hostile actors are exploiting it.

State-Backed Deepfake Operations: What’s Already Happened

This is not speculative. It is operational.

Iran – Fake News Anchor Broadcast In 2023, an Iranian group linked to the IRGC hijacked live-streamed TV in the UAE to insert an AI-generated news anchor under the banner “For Humanity.” The avatar delivered false Gaza casualty figures, supported by a ticker of fabricated statistics. Microsoft linked the campaign to the IRGC. Telegram channels associated with the attackers posted clips bragging about the insertion. This was a coordinated operation combining cyber intrusion, synthetic media, and psychological targeting in real time.

Russia – Zelenskyy’s “Surrender” Deepfake During the early weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a deepfake of President Zelenskyy appeared, calling on troops to surrender. It briefly aired on a hacked Ukrainian news outlet before being removed. It was crude. That did not matter. While it failed tactically—no soldiers were fooled—its strategic impact was significant. The goal was confusion, hesitation, and disruption. The video’s mere existence forced a global conversation about deepfakes, becoming a form of meta-propaganda that gained international visibility. In disinformation terms, this counts as impact.

China – Synthetic Avatars in Propaganda Videos A Chinese influence network known as Spamouflage used AI-generated avatars to deliver pro-Beijing messages in English. These videos appeared on a fabricated outlet called Wolf News and were created using commercial corporate training software. The execution was low quality, but the intent was clear. It marked the first confirmed use of synthetic personas by a state-aligned propaganda network, testing methods for future, more sophisticated campaigns.

Disinfo-for-Hire – The Mercenary Model In parts of Africa, deepfakes linked to Wagner networks have circulated to stoke anti-Western sentiment. More broadly, investigations into disinformation-for-hire outfits have revealed commercial offers for synthetic video creation, voice cloning, and fake persona deployment. This is not just about state capability. It is about commercialised disinformation services available to anyone willing to pay.

The Real Threat: The Collapse of Trust

This is not just about being fooled by a single fake video. It is about what happens when the information environment becomes untrustworthy by default.

Once deepfakes exist, any genuine footage can be dismissed as synthetic. This is the liar’s dividend—the ability to discredit truth by pointing to the possibility of fakes. We are also seeing cognitive fatigue take hold. People are overwhelmed, so they stop verifying. That is the point. Not persuasion, but paralysis.

Getting Ready: A Call for Proactive Measures

Sounding the alarm is not enough; a purely defensive posture is destined to fail. A comprehensive strategy requires a multi-layered approach that moves beyond reactive detection.

First, we must champion technological standards and public literacy. Efforts to create verifiable media, such as the C2PA watermarking standard, are a critical step. These must be paired with widespread public education campaigns to build resilience and skepticism toward unverified content.

Second, platforms must move from reactive content moderation to proactive accountability. This includes disrupting the infrastructure used to disseminate fakes and de-platforming the commercial networks that sell these services.

Finally, we must acknowledge that in this new environment, waiting for an attack is too late. The most sophisticated threats require an active defence. This necessitates the development of proactive counter-operations, such as those being pioneered by a new generation of specialist firms that focus on mapping and disrupting hostile actors before they can launch their campaigns.

Final Thought: We’re Not Ready

Deepfakes do not need to be perfect. They just need to feel “true enough” to the right audience, at the right moment. Our natural cognitive biases ensure that if an image looks right, further inspection often isn’t required.

Disinformation is not about winning arguments. It is about shifting perception, undermining trust, and creating confusion. Deepfakes are simply the latest weapon in that arsenal, and they are being used right now.

Unless we get ahead of this—politically, technically, and culturally—we risk losing control of the information space entirely.