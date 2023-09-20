PERSPECTIVE: Does Artificial Intelligence Have the Wisdom to Take Over Our Lives?

I used to be young and full of hope – now I’m older and full of “other things”! However, I have been involved in the invention, innovation, and commercialization of emerging technologies for well over 40 years. With this experience, I have learned to be practical and realistic about new, emerging technologies. I clearly remember the very early days of lasers, the advent of nanotechnology, smart robotics, advanced vibration control systems and currently the promise of laser-induced nuclear fusion, to just name a few, and have come to realize that we must be realistic about what these technologies can offer – and what they probably cannot offer – at least in the shorter term.

While I’m proud to have been and still be involved in these high-tech capabilities, I believe it’s important to shed light on the fact that most of these technologies had more hype than reality in reference to their short-term promise. As one of the co-authors of the “Strategy for Advanced Manufacturing in the United States” for President Obama and a major private-sector proponent of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) for President George W. Bush, I have learned a lot of what it really takes for a technology to live up to a lot of its hype – and in most cases it doesn’t live up to its promises, certainly in the short term. Case in point: I’d like to respectfully recommend taking heed when making claims that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace millions and millions of human beings in the short term in virtually every sector of human endeavor.

It’s true that AI has made remarkable strides in recent years and does have the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars to recommendation algorithms, AI systems have demonstrated their ability to process vast amounts of data and make decisions. However, it is essential to recognize that while AI has tremendous benefits, it lacks fundamental qualities that only humans possess.

In this article, we will explore the key differences between AI and the “Human Touch”. The ultimate human characteristic that we all aspire to possess is wisdom. As we continue to integrate these distinctions into our society, it is important that we understand that AI lacks the fundamental quality that humans have: namely, wisdom. Recently, I had the honor to be interviewed by a brilliant physician researcher named Dr. Laura Gabayan. She created “The Wisdom Project” in 2022 and interviewed 60 “wise” individuals for 20-30 minutes throughout North America. The interviews allowed her and her team to scientifically arrive at 8 themes or characteristics that comprise wisdom. Her book discussing these elements and key findings from her encounters will be published in February 2024. Her LinkedIn profile is www.linkedin.com/in/lauragabayan. I can highly recommend her approach to this important subject.

What Is Wisdom?

Can it even be scientifically defined? For millennials, wisdom has been defined in a variety of ways, yet they all seem to rely on the idea of “I know it when I see it.” Can something so important be left to intuition? Can wisdom actually be quantified? Dr. Gabayan found that wisdom is the combination of the following eight elements:

Resilience: This is the ability to withstand difficulty and bounce back. It is an ability to view challenges in a different light and know that they are there to serve a purpose. It is having hope that anything is “surmountable.” It is a view that an obstacle is not there to “break” you, but to “make” you. Kindness: This quality impacts both the person being kind and the receiver. A kind person sees the bigger picture and does not take anything personally. They also see the good in others. A kind person does not need to be unkind, as they are secure about who they are. Incorporating kindness in one’s life is not easy, but it is simple. Positivity: Being positive is essential to navigating life with more ease. As one encounters obstacles, it is thinking of the bright side that will make the obstacle less difficult. Being positive will also help a person live a longer and healthier life. Spirituality: There is a spectrum to spirituality that changes and grows, and develops with life experiences. Spirituality brings meaning and depth to life, and can vary for every person. It also helps people see a greater purpose to their existence. Everyone is spiritual to some degree and can incorporate it more in their life if they choose. Humility: This quality is an extremely important element of wisdom. It is a lost art in today’s aggressive and greedy world. A humble person is more open to growth and self-development. They exude a sense of kindness, patience, tolerance, and respect toward others. Tolerance: Being tolerant is to be open-minded and free of assumptions. It is having no prejudices, and not being discriminating. It can apply to all parts of life and can be improved the more we recognize our intolerance and work to change those thoughts and actions. Creativity: This quality is not only part of our lives, but also essential to our growth as a human race. It helps us develop and think of and plan for the future. It can be incorporated into all components of our lives as we are all creative beings. Curiosity: This is a quality that is innate that we all possess. It is rooted in asking questions and learning more about a topic. It allows for change and growth. It is a way of being open-minded, accepting and impartial. It brings happiness and excitement.

AI’s Capabilities

AI, on the other hand, is a set of technologies and algorithms designed to mimic human intelligence and perform tasks such as data analysis, problem-solving, and decision-making. AI systems can process vast amounts of data quickly and accurately identify patterns, and even learn from data to improve their performance over time. Some of the capabilities of AI include:

Pattern Recognition: AI excels at identifying patterns and making predictions based on data. This is particularly useful in fields like finance, healthcare, and marketing. Automation: AI can automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, increasing efficiency and reducing human error. Optimization: AI can optimize processes and resource allocation, leading to cost savings and improved performance. Personalization: AI-driven recommendation systems can tailor content and services to individual preferences, enhancing user experiences.

Key Differences Between AI and Wisdom

Lack of Consciousness: AI lacks consciousness and self-awareness, which are fundamental to human wisdom. Wisdom is rooted in self-reflection and introspection, while AI operates solely based on algorithms and data. Absence of Moral Values: Wisdom often involves making morally sound decisions that consider the well-being of individuals and society. AI lacks moral agency and makes decisions based solely on data and programmed rules, without a moral compass. Inability to Handle Ambiguity: Wisdom thrives in situations of uncertainty and ambiguity, where there is no clear-cut answer. AI struggles when faced with ambiguity, as it relies on data-driven decision-making, which may not account for nuanced ethical or emotional considerations. Limited Contextual Understanding: While AI can analyze vast datasets, it struggles to understand the broader context of a situation. Wisdom integrates knowledge, experience, and context to make well-informed decisions. Lack of Emotional Intelligence: Wisdom often involves empathy and understanding of human emotions. AI lacks emotional intelligence and cannot comprehend or respond to human emotions in a meaningful way. Inflexibility: AI systems are rigid and lack adaptability outside of their programmed scope. Wisdom allows individuals to adapt to new situations, learn from mistakes, and evolve their thinking. Ethical Dilemmas: Wisdom is necessary to navigate complex ethical dilemmas where conflicting values and interests are at play. AI lacks the capacity to resolve such dilemmas, often deferring to predetermined rules or values.

The Role of Humans in AI

Recognizing the distinctions between AI and wisdom underscores the importance of human oversight in AI development and deployment. While AI can perform many tasks efficiently, it must operate within a framework set by humans. Humans should:

Set Ethical Boundaries: Humans should define the ethical boundaries and principles that AI systems must adhere to. This includes ensuring that AI respects human rights, avoids harm, and upholds societal values. Interpret and Evaluate AI Outputs: Humans should critically assess AI-generated results, decisions, and recommendations. They must consider the broader context and ethical implications. Address Biases: AI systems can inadvertently perpetuate biases present in training data. Human oversight is crucial in identifying and mitigating these biases to ensure fairness and equity.

The Ethical Responsibility

The ethical responsibility of integrating AI into society lies in acknowledging the limitations of AI and recognizing the need for wisdom in guiding its development and application. Failing to do so may lead to unintended consequences, including the reinforcement of harmful biases, erosion of privacy and the devaluation of human qualities such as empathy and compassion.

Conclusion

AI is a powerful tool that can augment human capabilities and solve complex problems. However, it is essential to distinguish AI from wisdom. Wisdom is a uniquely human quality that encompasses experience and judgment. AI lacks consciousness, moral values, emotional intelligence and the capacity to handle ambiguity. Therefore, it cannot replace the role of a human in decision-making, particularly in situations requiring ethical judgment and compassion.

As we continue to integrate AI into our lives, we must maintain a vigilant commitment to ethical oversight, ensuring that AI systems operate within the bounds of human consciousness. Recognizing the limitations of AI and valuing human qualities that contain elements of wisdom are essential for shaping a future where technology serves humanity’s best interests, while upholding our shared values and principles.

Acknowledgement: I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Laura Gabayan for sharing the results of her thorough research into the subject of wisdom.